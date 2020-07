Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel refrigerator

2018 built modern home on the East Side! Very well-located property - just 10 minutes to DT, close to shopping, parks, dining and entertainment, etc. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Quartz counters, stained and sealed concrete flooring, wood flooring, stainless appliances. Clean, fresh, and lots of natural light! Includes stainless fridge, and washer/dryer in unit. Please show Monday-Friday between 12-5 pm. Photos are of unoccupied side. Property is leased until 8/1/2019