Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:35 PM

1113 Linden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Linden Street, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle

Amenities

Looking for a workshop? Artist Studio? Do you need a covered RV pad? This great home is a must see in the heart of East Austin. Updated and as close to its original style as possible. Close to IH35 and 183 and so many great restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Linden ST have any available units?
1113 Linden ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1113 Linden ST currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Linden ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Linden ST pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Linden ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1113 Linden ST offer parking?
No, 1113 Linden ST does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Linden ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Linden ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Linden ST have a pool?
No, 1113 Linden ST does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Linden ST have accessible units?
No, 1113 Linden ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Linden ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Linden ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Linden ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 Linden ST does not have units with air conditioning.
