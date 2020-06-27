1113 Linden ST

Looking for a workshop? Artist Studio? Do you need a covered RV pad? This great home is a must see in the heart of East Austin. Updated and as close to its original style as possible. Close to IH35 and 183 and so many great restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
