11120 Silo Valley DR

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Looking for YOUR HOME close to EVERYWHERE you NEED to be? Near Samsung, School, the Park AND the Pool! 3 beds/2 baths ONE story HOUSE with FORMAL dining (could easily be used as an Office/Study as well). Kitchen SUPER OPEN to the living w/ FIREPLACE! Master bedroom features dual vanities, GARDEN tub & SEPARATE SHOWER! Covered back porch & LG backyard! 1 pet (DOGS ONLY), must be 35lbs or less (picture required). $500 NON-REF PET FEE! NO aggressive breeds (picture/vet records required with application)!