Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Just installed new engineered wood flooring throughout the home where there was not tile. Fresh paint, Clean and ready for move in. Very spacious, easy access to IH 35. Extended back covered patio and large yard. No restrictive breed dogs, prefer small pets.