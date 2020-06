Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

This unique and quiet gated community is tucked in just above Pease Park and is a short walk to the UT Campus and The Drag/Guadalupe. This is a 2nd story back corner unit. This unit includes full appliances including washer & dryer and a reserved parking spot.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.