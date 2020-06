Amenities

Rare opportunity for original home site, only 2 blocks from Huston-Tillotson University and incredible east Austin downtown activity. Tile and laminate floors throughout home! Gorgeous updated kitchen with stone backsplash, SS appliances, and an ample amount of cabinet space. Spacious room and high ceilings flood the home with natural light. Just a short walk or commute away from everything Austin has to offer!