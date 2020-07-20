All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11008 Shallow Water Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11008 Shallow Water Road
Last updated July 8 2019 at 7:54 PM

11008 Shallow Water Road

11008 Shallow Water Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11008 Shallow Water Road, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful two story home located in a perfect location with a view of Avery Ranch Gulf course. Open floor plan in kitchen and living room that allows for a spacious area with plenty of natural lighting. 2nd living room upstairs which can be used as an entertainment room. The master bath has a walk in shower and garden tub with double vanity sinks. Large backyard with a added deck perfect for children and pets or entertaining guests.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11008 Shallow Water Road have any available units?
11008 Shallow Water Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11008 Shallow Water Road have?
Some of 11008 Shallow Water Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11008 Shallow Water Road currently offering any rent specials?
11008 Shallow Water Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11008 Shallow Water Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11008 Shallow Water Road is pet friendly.
Does 11008 Shallow Water Road offer parking?
No, 11008 Shallow Water Road does not offer parking.
Does 11008 Shallow Water Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11008 Shallow Water Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11008 Shallow Water Road have a pool?
No, 11008 Shallow Water Road does not have a pool.
Does 11008 Shallow Water Road have accessible units?
No, 11008 Shallow Water Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11008 Shallow Water Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11008 Shallow Water Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranchstone Gardens
11600 Argonne Forest Trl
Austin, TX 78759
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
620 Canyon Creek
9009 N FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin