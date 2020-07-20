11008 Shallow Water Road

Beautiful two story home located in a perfect location with a view of Avery Ranch Gulf course. Open floor plan in kitchen and living room that allows for a spacious area with plenty of natural lighting. 2nd living room upstairs which can be used as an entertainment room. The master bath has a walk in shower and garden tub with double vanity sinks. Large backyard with a added deck perfect for children and pets or entertaining guests. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
