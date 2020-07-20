11008 Shallow Water Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful two story home located in a perfect location with a view of Avery Ranch Gulf course. Open floor plan in kitchen and living room that allows for a spacious area with plenty of natural lighting. 2nd living room upstairs which can be used as an entertainment room. The master bath has a walk in shower and garden tub with double vanity sinks. Large backyard with a added deck perfect for children and pets or entertaining guests.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.