11008 Bruneau Trl Available 07/08/20 Spacious 4bd/3ba home in Great North East Austin! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
*Walkthrough Video:https://youtu.be/oo20jHSpQK8 *
Spacious 4bd/3ba home in Great North East Austin Home near Samsung. Nestled in the beautiful Walnut Creek Enclave that boasts city living with a country feel. Kitchen has Granite countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances, Large master bedroom w/ huge closet space, Vaulted Ceilings w Second living area upstairs, spacious 2-car garage.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Walnut Creek Enclave
YEAR BUILT: 2017
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Newly built - 2017
- Lots of natural light
- Great community with easy access to freeway
- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
