Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

11008 Bruneau Trl Available 07/08/20 Spacious 4bd/3ba home in Great North East Austin! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



*Walkthrough Video:https://youtu.be/oo20jHSpQK8 *



Spacious 4bd/3ba home in Great North East Austin Home near Samsung. Nestled in the beautiful Walnut Creek Enclave that boasts city living with a country feel. Kitchen has Granite countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances, Large master bedroom w/ huge closet space, Vaulted Ceilings w Second living area upstairs, spacious 2-car garage.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Walnut Creek Enclave

YEAR BUILT: 2017



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Newly built - 2017

- Lots of natural light

- Great community with easy access to freeway

- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious



PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5832071)