Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

11008 Bruneau Trl

11008 Bruneau Trail · (512) 596-2128
Location

11008 Bruneau Trail, Austin, TX 78754

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11008 Bruneau Trl · Avail. Jul 8

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2199 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
11008 Bruneau Trl Available 07/08/20 Spacious 4bd/3ba home in Great North East Austin! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

*Walkthrough Video:https://youtu.be/oo20jHSpQK8 *

Spacious 4bd/3ba home in Great North East Austin Home near Samsung. Nestled in the beautiful Walnut Creek Enclave that boasts city living with a country feel. Kitchen has Granite countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances, Large master bedroom w/ huge closet space, Vaulted Ceilings w Second living area upstairs, spacious 2-car garage.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Walnut Creek Enclave
YEAR BUILT: 2017

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Newly built - 2017
- Lots of natural light
- Great community with easy access to freeway
- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious

PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5832071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11008 Bruneau Trl have any available units?
11008 Bruneau Trl has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11008 Bruneau Trl have?
Some of 11008 Bruneau Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11008 Bruneau Trl currently offering any rent specials?
11008 Bruneau Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11008 Bruneau Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11008 Bruneau Trl is pet friendly.
Does 11008 Bruneau Trl offer parking?
Yes, 11008 Bruneau Trl does offer parking.
Does 11008 Bruneau Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11008 Bruneau Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11008 Bruneau Trl have a pool?
No, 11008 Bruneau Trl does not have a pool.
Does 11008 Bruneau Trl have accessible units?
No, 11008 Bruneau Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 11008 Bruneau Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11008 Bruneau Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
