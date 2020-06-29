11003 Ptarmigan Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great North Austin Home! - Great location for this home will put you right in the middle of North Austin. Just 2 minutes to the Domain with easy access to Parmer and Mopac. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is very spacious with high ceilings, fireplace, and all new wood laminate floors in the living spaces and tile in bedrooms. All new appliances in kitchen. Property also has fresh interior paint! The bedrooms are nicely sized and all with walking closets. The large backyard is open for playing and entertaining.



