Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:56 PM

11003 Plains Trail

11003 Plains Trail · (512) 640-0423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11003 Plains Trail, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1255 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming updated 3 bedroom home in the coveted North Austin area. Prime location, walking distance to McBee Elementary School and 10 min away from Domain. Lots of light. Home sits on a large lot. Spacious backyard space with chainlink fence. Brand New Appliances to be installed: Dishwasher, Fridge and Range. Pets: NO aggressive breeds. $500 pet deposit per pet, $200 Non-refundable pet fee per pet. Animals need approved by owner before applying.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11003 Plains Trail have any available units?
11003 Plains Trail has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11003 Plains Trail have?
Some of 11003 Plains Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11003 Plains Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11003 Plains Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11003 Plains Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 11003 Plains Trail is pet friendly.
Does 11003 Plains Trail offer parking?
No, 11003 Plains Trail does not offer parking.
Does 11003 Plains Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11003 Plains Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11003 Plains Trail have a pool?
No, 11003 Plains Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11003 Plains Trail have accessible units?
No, 11003 Plains Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11003 Plains Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11003 Plains Trail has units with dishwashers.
