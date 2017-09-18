11003 Plains Trail

Amenities
Charming updated 3 bedroom home in the coveted North Austin area. Prime location, walking distance to McBee Elementary School and 10 min away from Domain. Lots of light. Home sits on a large lot. Spacious backyard space with chainlink fence. Brand New Appliances to be installed: Dishwasher, Fridge and Range. Pets: NO aggressive breeds. $500 pet deposit per pet, $200 Non-refundable pet fee per pet. Animals need approved by owner before applying.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.