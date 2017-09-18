11003 Plains Trail

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming updated 3 bedroom home in the coveted North Austin area. Prime location, walking distance to McBee Elementary School and 10 min away from Domain. Lots of light. Home sits on a large lot. Spacious backyard space with chainlink fence. Brand New Appliances to be installed: Dishwasher, Fridge and Range. Pets: NO aggressive breeds. $500 pet deposit per pet, $200 Non-refundable pet fee per pet. Animals need approved by owner before applying.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.