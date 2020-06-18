1100 Monroe

Amenities

patio / balcony pool internet access furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool internet access

This darling 3 bedroom bungalow in Bouldin Creek has just become available for summer rentals. Fully furnished with 2 queens and one twin daybed with a trundle pull-out, this great house can accommodate up to 3 couples, or 5 singles. Furnishings were recently purchased from West Elm, Crate and Barrel and great local stores like Wildflower Organics.

All linens are soft and new. The screened porch was added in 2011 for an enjoyable and mosquito-free way to have your morning coffee. Two full baths include tub and shower options and there is a library of books and Roku Internet Television for you to enjoy during your stay.

The Bungalow is located less than a mile from everything that makes Austin great: walk to hip eateries and watering holes and bike to people Bird Lake hike & bike trail, Barton Springs Pool, Zilker Park, and Whole Foods on the new pedestrian bridge at Butler Park. You will have a fenced front and back yard with a veggie-producing garden to enjoy to boot. Cant get any more Austin than this!!!



Amenities include:

3 bedroom, 2 full baths

Original hardwoods, tile, carpet

Fully stocked kitchen, bedrooms + baths with linens - all you need is a toothbrush!

Sleeps 5-6 persons + 1 baby (we have a crib for those under 2 years)

Great back yard with new deck and screened porch (with hammocks!)

An easy walk to all 1st and Congress eateries + watering holes

1 1/2 blocks from the #5 bus that takes you open minded to downtown