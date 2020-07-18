All apartments in Austin
10935 Crown Colony
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10935 Crown Colony

10935 Crown Colony Drive · (512) 396-4580
Location

10935 Crown Colony Drive, Austin, TX 78747

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10935 Crown Colony · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Brick Condo on Corner Lot in Onion Creek - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 Car Garage home is nestled under mature trees on a corner lot in Onion Creek. The condo features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile and vinyl floors throughout, large master with his and her closets, office addition off the back side of the house, fireplace, high vaulted ceilings, extra built in storage inside and in garage as well as two private yards. Owner pays for the HOA which include water, sewage and yard service.

We are looking for quiet tenants to compliment the area. Not really interested in pets. Call the office with questions are to schedule a showing! 512-396-4580

(RLNE5899798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10935 Crown Colony have any available units?
10935 Crown Colony has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10935 Crown Colony have?
Some of 10935 Crown Colony's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10935 Crown Colony currently offering any rent specials?
10935 Crown Colony is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10935 Crown Colony pet-friendly?
Yes, 10935 Crown Colony is pet friendly.
Does 10935 Crown Colony offer parking?
Yes, 10935 Crown Colony offers parking.
Does 10935 Crown Colony have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10935 Crown Colony does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10935 Crown Colony have a pool?
No, 10935 Crown Colony does not have a pool.
Does 10935 Crown Colony have accessible units?
No, 10935 Crown Colony does not have accessible units.
Does 10935 Crown Colony have units with dishwashers?
No, 10935 Crown Colony does not have units with dishwashers.
