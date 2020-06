Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you're fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone.



Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it's glorious and swift debut into your belly. It's like getting to go to Kanye's first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



2" Faux Wood Blinds



9 and 10 Ft. Ceilings



9" Deep Kitchen Sinks



Added Storage



Air Conditioner



Cable Ready



Ceiling Fans with Light Fixture In



Crown Molding



Dishwasher



Disposal



Double Bath Vanities



Electronic Thermostat



Energy Efficient Homes



Extraordinary Walk-In Closets



Full Size Washer & Dryer Included



Granite Countertops



Handrails



Living Room and Bedrooms



Microwave



Plush Carpeted Bedrooms



Refrigerator



Relaxing Private Patios



Security Alarm



Select Smoke-Free Buildings



Stainless Steel Appliances



View



Washer/Dryer



Wheelchair Access



Window Coverings



Wood Vinyl Flooring



Yards



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



24-Hr Fitness Studio



Business/Conference Center



Carport



Clubhouse



Coffee/Espresso Bar



Courtyard and Green Areas



Covered Parking



Cyber Social Spaces



Gaming Lounge



Garage & Covered Parking



Hi-Speed Entertainment Packages



Night Patrol



On-Site Maintenance



On-Site Management



Open Air Party Patio



Open Lanai



Outdoor Grilling Stations



Package Receiving



Pet Park



Pool with Baja Shelf



Recycling



Recycling & Community Green Efforts



Relaxing Loggia



Short Term Lease



Sunning Deck



Terraced Verandah



Unlimited Supply Of Hot Water with The Teal System



Valet Trash Service



Wi-Fi Community Hotspots