10806 Redmond Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous property has it all and in one of the most desirable communities in Austin! Hardwood flooring in all major living areas downstairs! Kitchen includes; tile flooring, tile back-splash, granite counter-tops, large center island, plenty of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances! Formal Dinning area, bonus entertaining area, gas fireplace in Main living area with windows galore that flood this incredible property with tons of natural light! All bedrooms upstairs! Massive master bedroom with stunning master bathroom that includes; double vanities, large Jacuzzi garden tub, and separate standing glass shower! Fully fenced and beautifully landscaped backyard with custom tile back patio and shade trees! Great Schools and fantastic neighborhood amenities!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Circle C

YEAR BUILT: 2000



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- In one of the most desirable neighborhoods!

- Incredible Layout!

- Community Pool/Park/Playground!

- Great school district!

- Lots of natural light!

- Hardwood/Tile Flooring entire first floor!

- Granite counter-tops!

- Large Bedrooms!

- Landscaped front/backyard!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **