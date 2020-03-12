All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 16 2019 at 5:54 PM

10806 Redmond Rd

10806 Redmond Road · No Longer Available
Location

10806 Redmond Road, Austin, TX 78739
Circle C Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous property has it all and in one of the most desirable communities in Austin! Hardwood flooring in all major living areas downstairs! Kitchen includes; tile flooring, tile back-splash, granite counter-tops, large center island, plenty of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances! Formal Dinning area, bonus entertaining area, gas fireplace in Main living area with windows galore that flood this incredible property with tons of natural light! All bedrooms upstairs! Massive master bedroom with stunning master bathroom that includes; double vanities, large Jacuzzi garden tub, and separate standing glass shower! Fully fenced and beautifully landscaped backyard with custom tile back patio and shade trees! Great Schools and fantastic neighborhood amenities!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Circle C
YEAR BUILT: 2000

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- In one of the most desirable neighborhoods!
- Incredible Layout!
- Community Pool/Park/Playground!
- Great school district!
- Lots of natural light!
- Hardwood/Tile Flooring entire first floor!
- Granite counter-tops!
- Large Bedrooms!
- Landscaped front/backyard!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10806 Redmond Rd have any available units?
10806 Redmond Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10806 Redmond Rd have?
Some of 10806 Redmond Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10806 Redmond Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10806 Redmond Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10806 Redmond Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10806 Redmond Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10806 Redmond Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10806 Redmond Rd offers parking.
Does 10806 Redmond Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10806 Redmond Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10806 Redmond Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10806 Redmond Rd has a pool.
Does 10806 Redmond Rd have accessible units?
No, 10806 Redmond Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10806 Redmond Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10806 Redmond Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
