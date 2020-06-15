All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:02 AM

10800 LAKELINE BLVD

10800 Lakeline Boulevard · (512) 501-2449
Location

10800 Lakeline Boulevard, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
This new community has a vacancy waiting for you! This luxurious garden style community boasts amenities second to none including: Clubhouse Covered Parking Night Patrol On-Site Maintenance On-Site Management Package Receiving Recycling Short Term Lease 24-Hr Fitness Studio Business/Conference Center Coffee/Espresso Bar Courtyard and Green Areas Cyber Social Spaces Gaming Lounge Garage and Covered Parking Hi-Speed Entertainment Packages Open Air Party Patio Open Lanai Outdoor Grilling Stations Pool with Baja Shelf Recycling and Community Green Efforts Sunning Deck Terraced Verandah Unlimited Supply Of Hot Water with The Teal System Valet Trash Service Wi-Fi Community Hotspots Some of the many interior elegant features include a fully-equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, wood blinds, elevated ceilings, granite counters, large closets, crown molding, alarmed entry and much more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10800 LAKELINE BLVD have any available units?
10800 LAKELINE BLVD has a unit available for $1,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10800 LAKELINE BLVD have?
Some of 10800 LAKELINE BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10800 LAKELINE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
10800 LAKELINE BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 LAKELINE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 10800 LAKELINE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10800 LAKELINE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 10800 LAKELINE BLVD does offer parking.
Does 10800 LAKELINE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10800 LAKELINE BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 LAKELINE BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 10800 LAKELINE BLVD has a pool.
Does 10800 LAKELINE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 10800 LAKELINE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 10800 LAKELINE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10800 LAKELINE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
