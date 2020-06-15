10800 LAKELINE BLVD

Amenities

This new community has a vacancy waiting for you! This luxurious garden style community boasts amenities second to none including: Clubhouse Covered Parking Night Patrol On-Site Maintenance On-Site Management Package Receiving Recycling Short Term Lease 24-Hr Fitness Studio Business/Conference Center Coffee/Espresso Bar Courtyard and Green Areas Cyber Social Spaces Gaming Lounge Garage and Covered Parking Hi-Speed Entertainment Packages Open Air Party Patio Open Lanai Outdoor Grilling Stations Pool with Baja Shelf Recycling and Community Green Efforts Sunning Deck Terraced Verandah Unlimited Supply Of Hot Water with The Teal System Valet Trash Service Wi-Fi Community Hotspots Some of the many interior elegant features include a fully-equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, wood blinds, elevated ceilings, granite counters, large closets, crown molding, alarmed entry and much more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.