Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful landscaping and a covered front porch greet you as you approach this lovely home.Upon entry step onto the beautiful new laminate flooring in living/hall.This is a great floorplan!Lg open island kitchen with spacious dining area.Inviting living has gas fireplace.Master bath with double vanities, jetted garden tub and separate shower.Nice secondary bdrms/bath.Wonderful community lifestyle amenities await at Avery Ranch.Monthly Rent$1,950 Utilities included .