Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

107-B Nelray Available 08/11/20 2/2 Backhouse - North Campus - Fenced in Yard - Located in North Campus, this house is a great place for students to live! This is the back house to larger 6 bedroom home. Enjoy a fenced in yard and a spacious floor plan. Also includes a washer/dryer, dining room and all kitchen appliances. **August Prelease Only**



(RLNE1856003)