Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:54 PM

106 W. 51st

106 East 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

106 East 51st Street, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Working with me

Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I'm Renee with Taco Street Locating, one of the few people you'll ever meet who speaks Thai, English, and Texan with a native Austin accent. I'm in the wonderful business of helping find apartments to live in. As a native (one of the few remaining), I know each neighborhood extremely well, and can help you learn each area in the way that nobody else could. Please hit me up so I can find you the perfect place to live! I'm super free to work with.

__________________
Calling on all furbabies, cuddle monsters and slobsters. Have you seen so much wide open spaces? So much room for activities? So much..wait….SQUIRREL! Ahem Sorry, anyways drag your human out here and bribe them with snuggles so they may come here to live. You can tell them about strategic location, and modern living, and whatever, who cares. BALL!!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

9ft ceilings

Black Ge Appliances

Dark Wood Cabinet With Pulls

Faux Wood Plank Flooring

Granite Countertops

Ss Refrigerator With Icemaker

Walk-in Closets

At&t U-Verse Available

Ceiling Fans With Light Fixtures

Designer Color Carpets

Garden Tub in Master Baths*

Private Patio or Balcony With Storage and Bike Hooks

Subway Tile Backsplash in Kitchens

Washer/dryer Connections

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Bark Park

Electric Car Charging Station

Garages and Carports (Rental Rates Apply)

Great Room With Full Kitchen

Large Storage Spaces (Rental Rates Apply)

Pool Area With Outdoor Speaker System

Waller Creek, Ut Tennis Courts and City Views!

Bbq Grills

Fitness Center With State of the Art Equipment

Gated Community

Internet Cafe With Wifi

Outdoor Fireplace and Seating

Resident Center With Billiard Table, Tv's and Seating

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 W. 51st have any available units?
106 W. 51st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 W. 51st have?
Some of 106 W. 51st's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 W. 51st currently offering any rent specials?
106 W. 51st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 W. 51st pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 W. 51st is pet friendly.
Does 106 W. 51st offer parking?
Yes, 106 W. 51st offers parking.
Does 106 W. 51st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 W. 51st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 W. 51st have a pool?
Yes, 106 W. 51st has a pool.
Does 106 W. 51st have accessible units?
Yes, 106 W. 51st has accessible units.
Does 106 W. 51st have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 W. 51st does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
