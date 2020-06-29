106 W. 51st

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Working with me



Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I'm Renee with Taco Street Locating, one of the few people you'll ever meet who speaks Thai, English, and Texan with a native Austin accent. I'm in the wonderful business of helping find apartments to live in. As a native (one of the few remaining), I know each neighborhood extremely well, and can help you learn each area in the way that nobody else could. Please hit me up so I can find you the perfect place to live! I'm super free to work with.



Calling on all furbabies, cuddle monsters and slobsters. Have you seen so much wide open spaces? So much room for activities? So much..wait….SQUIRREL! Ahem Sorry, anyways drag your human out here and bribe them with snuggles so they may come here to live. You can tell them about strategic location, and modern living, and whatever, who cares. BALL!!



Apartment Amenities



9ft ceilings



Black Ge Appliances



Dark Wood Cabinet With Pulls



Faux Wood Plank Flooring



Granite Countertops



Ss Refrigerator With Icemaker



Walk-in Closets



At&t U-Verse Available



Ceiling Fans With Light Fixtures



Designer Color Carpets



Garden Tub in Master Baths*



Private Patio or Balcony With Storage and Bike Hooks



Subway Tile Backsplash in Kitchens



Washer/dryer Connections



Community Amenities



Bark Park



Electric Car Charging Station



Garages and Carports (Rental Rates Apply)



Great Room With Full Kitchen



Large Storage Spaces (Rental Rates Apply)



Pool Area With Outdoor Speaker System



Waller Creek, Ut Tennis Courts and City Views!



Bbq Grills



Fitness Center With State of the Art Equipment



Gated Community



Internet Cafe With Wifi



Outdoor Fireplace and Seating



Resident Center With Billiard Table, Tv's and Seating