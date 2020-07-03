All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

10508 Branden Court

10508 Branden Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10508 Branden Ct, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Home In Excellent Condition! First Time Rental! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Must see 3 bedroom/2 bath property in gated community! Convenient location w/quick access to shopping,restaurants, & major highways. Feeds into Westwood High and just a few minutes from 183/tolls, as well as major employers like Apple, Visa, and Dell! Home boasts beautiful hard flooring in all common areas, vaulted ceilings in living area and master, and upgraded kitchen appliances. Community offers pool access!

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/fAdkDsHatz8 **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: North Austin (183 & 620 area)
YEAR BUILT: 2013

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Charming free-standing condo community (single family homes)! Neighborhood beautifully kept!
- Excellent schools!
- Nest Thermostat
- Corner lot
- Modern kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances
- Hard surface wood & tile flooring in main living areas
- Large living room with vaulted ceilings!
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Modern paint colors - very tastefully designed
- Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade
- Secure gated community
- Community pool

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5685039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10508 Branden Court have any available units?
10508 Branden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10508 Branden Court have?
Some of 10508 Branden Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10508 Branden Court currently offering any rent specials?
10508 Branden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10508 Branden Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10508 Branden Court is pet friendly.
Does 10508 Branden Court offer parking?
Yes, 10508 Branden Court offers parking.
Does 10508 Branden Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10508 Branden Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10508 Branden Court have a pool?
Yes, 10508 Branden Court has a pool.
Does 10508 Branden Court have accessible units?
No, 10508 Branden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10508 Branden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10508 Branden Court does not have units with dishwashers.

