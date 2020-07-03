10508 Branden Court

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Home In Excellent Condition! First Time Rental! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Must see 3 bedroom/2 bath property in gated community! Convenient location w/quick access to shopping,restaurants, & major highways. Feeds into Westwood High and just a few minutes from 183/tolls, as well as major employers like Apple, Visa, and Dell! Home boasts beautiful hard flooring in all common areas, vaulted ceilings in living area and master, and upgraded kitchen appliances. Community offers pool access!



**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/fAdkDsHatz8 **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: North Austin (183 & 620 area)

YEAR BUILT: 2013



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Charming free-standing condo community (single family homes)! Neighborhood beautifully kept!

- Excellent schools!

- Nest Thermostat

- Corner lot

- Modern kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances

- Hard surface wood & tile flooring in main living areas

- Large living room with vaulted ceilings!

- Lots of natural light throughout this home!

- Modern paint colors - very tastefully designed

- Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade

- Secure gated community

- Community pool



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



