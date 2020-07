Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Beautiful 2016 Build Home, in a Gated Community! - JUST BUILT IN 2016! Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, Two Story with High Ceiling in Foyer. Large closets in every bedroom, brand new finishes throughout. Attached 2 car garage in new community (Oaks at Lakeline Station) which provides access to pond, greenbelt and wooded views. Close to metro station - great for commuters and easy access to downtown Austin! This is the only rental unit in the subdivision.



