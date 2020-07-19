All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10311 Old San Antonio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10311 Old San Antonio
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

10311 Old San Antonio

10311 Old San Antonio Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10311 Old San Antonio Road, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef37b640a9 ---- A FRESH BREEZE IN SOUTH AUSTIN APARTMENT LIVING } ONE MONTH FREE Housed along the community&rsquo;s nineteen acres of pristine landscaping and best-in-class amenities, the surrounding forest of towering oak trees gives Brezza apartment homes a distinctly South Austin feel. Each one, two and three bedroom home at Brezza pairs a grand layout with thoughtful, upscale features and an attention to detail unrivaled across other apartment communities in Austin, TX. From the natural look of the hardwood-inspired flooring to the clean lines of the frameless shower enclosures, each apartment incorporates designer finishes with you in mind. In your kitchen, the custom cabinetry blends the earth tones of the granite counters and the cool stainless steel finish of the Energy Star-certified Whirlpool appliances. When you&rsquo;re not exploring the four-acre park and nature trail, you can unwind beside the indoor and outdoor fireplaces or engage in some friendly competition in the game room. The easy access to Interstate 35 also places you near the area&rsquo;s top employers, as well as shopping at Southpark Meadows. For more details, schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10311 Old San Antonio have any available units?
10311 Old San Antonio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10311 Old San Antonio have?
Some of 10311 Old San Antonio's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10311 Old San Antonio currently offering any rent specials?
10311 Old San Antonio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10311 Old San Antonio pet-friendly?
No, 10311 Old San Antonio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10311 Old San Antonio offer parking?
No, 10311 Old San Antonio does not offer parking.
Does 10311 Old San Antonio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10311 Old San Antonio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10311 Old San Antonio have a pool?
Yes, 10311 Old San Antonio has a pool.
Does 10311 Old San Antonio have accessible units?
No, 10311 Old San Antonio does not have accessible units.
Does 10311 Old San Antonio have units with dishwashers?
No, 10311 Old San Antonio does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranchstone Gardens
11600 Argonne Forest Trl
Austin, TX 78759
The Villas
9036 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln
Austin, TX 78748
James on South First
8800 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park
Austin, TX 78705
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin