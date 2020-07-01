10305 Leaning Willow

Amenities
Fun tile newly remodeled 3/2! - Newly remodeled 3/2 home within minute to the Domain and North Austin entertainment, with its own Extra Room! 3 Blocks to the elementary.
New Shaker Style Kitchen, Cabinet Doors, New Electric Stove Top; New Windows, Ceiling fans, and wood floors.
Vaulted ceiling in living room, and New LED lighting in Dining and Living Area.
Tree covered backyard with patio.
Interested- Reach: Cheyenne at 512.326.2722 opt 6 via phone or email: Cheyenne@lynxpropertyservices.com
$1000.00 Deposit. $40 app fee. No pets.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5451108)