Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

10305 Leaning Willow

10305 Leaning Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10305 Leaning Willow Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Fun tile newly remodeled 3/2! - Newly remodeled 3/2 home within minute to the Domain and North Austin entertainment, with its own Extra Room! 3 Blocks to the elementary.

New Shaker Style Kitchen, Cabinet Doors, New Electric Stove Top; New Windows, Ceiling fans, and wood floors.

Vaulted ceiling in living room, and New LED lighting in Dining and Living Area.

Tree covered backyard with patio.

Interested- Reach: Cheyenne at 512.326.2722 opt 6 via phone or email: Cheyenne@lynxpropertyservices.com

$1000.00 Deposit. $40 app fee. No pets.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5451108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10305 Leaning Willow have any available units?
10305 Leaning Willow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10305 Leaning Willow have?
Some of 10305 Leaning Willow's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10305 Leaning Willow currently offering any rent specials?
10305 Leaning Willow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10305 Leaning Willow pet-friendly?
No, 10305 Leaning Willow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10305 Leaning Willow offer parking?
No, 10305 Leaning Willow does not offer parking.
Does 10305 Leaning Willow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10305 Leaning Willow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10305 Leaning Willow have a pool?
No, 10305 Leaning Willow does not have a pool.
Does 10305 Leaning Willow have accessible units?
No, 10305 Leaning Willow does not have accessible units.
Does 10305 Leaning Willow have units with dishwashers?
No, 10305 Leaning Willow does not have units with dishwashers.

