10305 Leaning Willow

Fun tile newly remodeled 3/2! - Newly remodeled 3/2 home within minute to the Domain and North Austin entertainment, with its own Extra Room! 3 Blocks to the elementary.



New Shaker Style Kitchen, Cabinet Doors, New Electric Stove Top; New Windows, Ceiling fans, and wood floors.



Vaulted ceiling in living room, and New LED lighting in Dining and Living Area.



Tree covered backyard with patio.



Interested- Reach: Cheyenne at 512.326.2722 opt 6 via phone or email: Cheyenne@lynxpropertyservices.com



$1000.00 Deposit. $40 app fee. No pets.



No Dogs Allowed



