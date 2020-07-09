All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

10300 Burnet Rd

10300 Burnet Road · No Longer Available
Location

10300 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/15b540707b ---- Contact Eric for specials on Studio, 1 & 2 Bedrooms! When it&rsquo;s time to unwind after a long day of work or living it up at The Domain, Broadstone Burnet is where you want to come home to. Blow off some steam in the two-story fitness center fully outfitted with weight machines, rowers and cardio studio with on-demand classes. Relax poolside under a private cabana or in one of the serene infinity hammocks before inviting friends to join you in the dynamic clubroom complete with wine vault and corking area &mdash; the perfect way to end the week. Modern European style. Thoughtfully designed floorplans. Spacious living. That&rsquo;s what you&rsquo;ll find at Broadstone Burnet, North Austin&rsquo;s premier sophisticated living community. With your choice of color palette and finishes, plus 10-foot ceilings, 42-inch custom European cabinetry, sleek stainless-steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops and upgraded carpeting, this is luxury apartment living at its finest. Choose the one- or two-bedroom apartment that suits your unique lifestyle at Broadstone Burnet. For other similar listings view Instagram @ehausrealtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10300 Burnet Rd have any available units?
10300 Burnet Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10300 Burnet Rd have?
Some of 10300 Burnet Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10300 Burnet Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10300 Burnet Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10300 Burnet Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10300 Burnet Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10300 Burnet Rd offer parking?
No, 10300 Burnet Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10300 Burnet Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10300 Burnet Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10300 Burnet Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10300 Burnet Rd has a pool.
Does 10300 Burnet Rd have accessible units?
No, 10300 Burnet Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10300 Burnet Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10300 Burnet Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

