10300 Burnet Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/15b540707b ---- Contact Eric for specials on Studio, 1 & 2 Bedrooms! When it’s time to unwind after a long day of work or living it up at The Domain, Broadstone Burnet is where you want to come home to. Blow off some steam in the two-story fitness center fully outfitted with weight machines, rowers and cardio studio with on-demand classes. Relax poolside under a private cabana or in one of the serene infinity hammocks before inviting friends to join you in the dynamic clubroom complete with wine vault and corking area — the perfect way to end the week. Modern European style. Thoughtfully designed floorplans. Spacious living. That’s what you’ll find at Broadstone Burnet, North Austin’s premier sophisticated living community. With your choice of color palette and finishes, plus 10-foot ceilings, 42-inch custom European cabinetry, sleek stainless-steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops and upgraded carpeting, this is luxury apartment living at its finest. Choose the one- or two-bedroom apartment that suits your unique lifestyle at Broadstone Burnet. For other similar listings view Instagram @ehausrealtor