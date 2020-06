Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 Bed 1 bath home. Updated Kitchen, with stainless steel appliances. Home equipped with washer & dryer in utility room. Backyard of home has a deck and fire pit area, great for entertaining. Shopping centers near by, conveniently located near I-35. 9 - 15 Month Lease OK!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.