Gorgeous Travis Heights Gem - Available NOW! - Travis Heights Gem that is only 500 yards from the Town Lake hike and bike trail plus tons of other great restaurants and local Austin spots! Gorgeous wood floors through out and tile in wet areas. Tons of natural lighting throughout. Kitchen updated with all white cabinets and stone counters. Enjoy a nice hot bath in the clawfoot tub or relaxing in the back yard that feels like you're in a treehouse!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 have any available units?
1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 have?
Some of 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 offer parking?
No, 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 have a pool?
No, 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 have accessible units?
No, 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704 does not have units with dishwashers.
