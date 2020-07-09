1021 Bonham Terrace, Austin, Texas 78704

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Travis Heights Gem - Available NOW! - Travis Heights Gem that is only 500 yards from the Town Lake hike and bike trail plus tons of other great restaurants and local Austin spots! Gorgeous wood floors through out and tile in wet areas. Tons of natural lighting throughout. Kitchen updated with all white cabinets and stone counters. Enjoy a nice hot bath in the clawfoot tub or relaxing in the back yard that feels like you're in a treehouse!



(RLNE4945113)