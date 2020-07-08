1019 E. Riverside Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa8325002b ---- Spacious Travis Heights Condo overlooking Lady Bird Lake & Hike/Bike TRL, walk to trendy SoCo, Rainy St., E. Riverside nbhd. Updated 1930s condo in classic 4 unit bldg, high ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows, downtown views, Flexible layout, can be a 2 Bdrm or 1Bdrm Office/ Flex Room. 1-car garage. Granite/stainless steel kitchen, common area W/D connections, lovely outdoor area. Unit 3 is on the 2nd floor. Please contact PM to discuss pet requirements. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Hike And Bike Trail Promximity To Downtown Soco