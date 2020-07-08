All apartments in Austin
Location

1019 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa8325002b ---- Spacious Travis Heights Condo overlooking Lady Bird Lake & Hike/Bike TRL, walk to trendy SoCo, Rainy St., E. Riverside nbhd. Updated 1930s condo in classic 4 unit bldg, high ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows, downtown views, Flexible layout, can be a 2 Bdrm or 1Bdrm Office/ Flex Room. 1-car garage. Granite/stainless steel kitchen, common area W/D connections, lovely outdoor area. Unit 3 is on the 2nd floor. Please contact PM to discuss pet requirements. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Hike And Bike Trail Promximity To Downtown Soco

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 E. Riverside Dr have any available units?
1019 E. Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 E. Riverside Dr have?
Some of 1019 E. Riverside Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 E. Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1019 E. Riverside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 E. Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 E. Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1019 E. Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1019 E. Riverside Dr offers parking.
Does 1019 E. Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 E. Riverside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 E. Riverside Dr have a pool?
No, 1019 E. Riverside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1019 E. Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1019 E. Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 E. Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 E. Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

