Live in a great part of North Austin near Parmer Lane and 620. You'll be minutes from the Lakeline Metro-Rail Station, major employers and plenty of dining and shopping opportunities. Community features include: Business center Pool and spa Limited access gates Desirable Round Rock school district Parking garages available Easy access to Captial Metro 24-hour fitness studio Playscape Grilling stations Interior amenities include: Large walk-in closets Soaking tubs Decorative niches Ceiling fans in all bedrooms Patios with added storage Flexible lease term options * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.