Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10100 Burnet Road
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

10100 Burnet Road

10100 Burnet Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10100 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
10100 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78758 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven’t seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find…...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! “Whoa! I haven’t seen these in years!” you say. “I wonder what these are worth….” After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you’re all rich and stuff. Awesome! That’s kinda what like living here is like…..kinda. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Wood-Style Flooring Throughout Main Living Area in Select Homes Quartz countertops Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedrooms Ceramic Tile Floors in Bathrooms Charging Stations with USB Outlets Full-Size Washer and Dryer in Every Home Garage Parking Gourmet Kitchens with Designer Custom Cabinetry High Speed Internet Access Open-Concept Living Areas Soaring 9-Foot Ceilings Spacious Walk-In Closets Stainless Steel Appliance Package Wired for Alarms Wood-Style flooring in Foyers and Kitchens ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 24-Hour Fitness Center with Attached Cycle Room with Peloton Bikes Outdoor Fire Pit and Game Area Billiards Game Room Car Wash Station Club Room and Bar Area with Chef's Demonstration Kitchen Community Picnic and Barbecue Areas Conference Room with TV Monitor Controlled-Access Community Dog Park and Dog Wash Station Executive Business Center with Printer and Fax Machine Green Energy Efficient Construction In-Door Sport Court Resort-Inspired Pool Social Lounge with Coffee Bar Theater Presentation Room We Love Pets! Wi-Fi Hot Spots at Pool and Clubhouse Areas ___________________ Hello! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating I’m your new best friend! Assuming you were looking for a new best friend who is extremely skilled at finding the perfect apartment. As one of the few remaining native Austinites, I’m well versed in helping people discover the best neighborhoods and apartments all over the city. I’m also free to work with! Free like that HBO account you used while Game of Thrones was still on. [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470532 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10100 Burnet Road have any available units?
10100 Burnet Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10100 Burnet Road have?
Some of 10100 Burnet Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10100 Burnet Road currently offering any rent specials?
10100 Burnet Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10100 Burnet Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10100 Burnet Road is pet friendly.
Does 10100 Burnet Road offer parking?
Yes, 10100 Burnet Road offers parking.
Does 10100 Burnet Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10100 Burnet Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10100 Burnet Road have a pool?
Yes, 10100 Burnet Road has a pool.
Does 10100 Burnet Road have accessible units?
No, 10100 Burnet Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10100 Burnet Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10100 Burnet Road does not have units with dishwashers.

