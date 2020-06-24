Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room

10100 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78758 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven’t seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find…...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! “Whoa! I haven’t seen these in years!” you say. “I wonder what these are worth….” After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you’re all rich and stuff. Awesome! That’s kinda what like living here is like…..kinda. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Wood-Style Flooring Throughout Main Living Area in Select Homes Quartz countertops Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedrooms Ceramic Tile Floors in Bathrooms Charging Stations with USB Outlets Full-Size Washer and Dryer in Every Home Garage Parking Gourmet Kitchens with Designer Custom Cabinetry High Speed Internet Access Open-Concept Living Areas Soaring 9-Foot Ceilings Spacious Walk-In Closets Stainless Steel Appliance Package Wired for Alarms Wood-Style flooring in Foyers and Kitchens ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 24-Hour Fitness Center with Attached Cycle Room with Peloton Bikes Outdoor Fire Pit and Game Area Billiards Game Room Car Wash Station Club Room and Bar Area with Chef's Demonstration Kitchen Community Picnic and Barbecue Areas Conference Room with TV Monitor Controlled-Access Community Dog Park and Dog Wash Station Executive Business Center with Printer and Fax Machine Green Energy Efficient Construction In-Door Sport Court Resort-Inspired Pool Social Lounge with Coffee Bar Theater Presentation Room We Love Pets! Wi-Fi Hot Spots at Pool and Clubhouse Areas ___________________ Hello! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating I’m your new best friend! Assuming you were looking for a new best friend who is extremely skilled at finding the perfect apartment. As one of the few remaining native Austinites, I’m well versed in helping people discover the best neighborhoods and apartments all over the city. I’m also free to work with! Free like that HBO account you used while Game of Thrones was still on. [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470532 ]