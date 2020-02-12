All apartments in Austin
1009 Nile Dr

1009 Nile Street · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Nile Street, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice four bedroom home with a huge fenced back yard. This home offers two living areas and one dining area. All bedrooms are large. There is wood flooring downstairs and carpet in all bedrooms. The kitchen is beautifully updated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Nile Dr have any available units?
1009 Nile Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Nile Dr have?
Some of 1009 Nile Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Nile Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Nile Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Nile Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Nile Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1009 Nile Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Nile Dr does offer parking.
Does 1009 Nile Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Nile Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Nile Dr have a pool?
No, 1009 Nile Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Nile Dr have accessible units?
No, 1009 Nile Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Nile Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Nile Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
