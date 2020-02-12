1009 Nile Dr

Very nice four bedroom home with a huge fenced back yard. This home offers two living areas and one dining area. All bedrooms are large. There is wood flooring downstairs and carpet in all bedrooms. The kitchen is beautifully updated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
