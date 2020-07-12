All apartments in Austin
Museo

11266 Taylor Draper Ln · (512) 960-3809
Location

11266 Taylor Draper Ln, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1512 · Avail. Aug 2

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Unit 0732 · Avail. Aug 7

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Unit 1314 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0924 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

Unit 2321 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Unit 2121 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Museo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
Museo apartment homes are designed with a myriad of resident community privileges. Limited-access gates provide privacy from the world while two sparkling pools, a fitness center, and cyber cafe offer our residents a variety of lifestyle options. Homes feature built-in desks and bookshelves, elegant crown molding, and a beautiful two-toned color system. Select homes offer romantic fireplaces, sleek granite with artful back splashes, expansive walk-in closets and yards that take you beyond your patio.At Museo, our residents are in the heart of it all. We are conveniently located close to major Austin employers including Apple, Dell, Visa, GM, Samsung, 3M, Motorola, IBM, Seton, St. David's Health Care, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), State of Texas, and Applied Materials as well as colleges and universities such as University of Texas, Austin Community College, Concordia University, St. Edwards, and The Art Institute. Our pet friendly community welcomes you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $35/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Museo have any available units?
Museo has 11 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Museo have?
Some of Museo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Museo currently offering any rent specials?
Museo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Museo pet-friendly?
Yes, Museo is pet friendly.
Does Museo offer parking?
Yes, Museo offers parking.
Does Museo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Museo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Museo have a pool?
Yes, Museo has a pool.
Does Museo have accessible units?
Yes, Museo has accessible units.
Does Museo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Museo has units with dishwashers.
