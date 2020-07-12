Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center coffee bar e-payments hot tub internet access

Museo apartment homes are designed with a myriad of resident community privileges. Limited-access gates provide privacy from the world while two sparkling pools, a fitness center, and cyber cafe offer our residents a variety of lifestyle options. Homes feature built-in desks and bookshelves, elegant crown molding, and a beautiful two-toned color system. Select homes offer romantic fireplaces, sleek granite with artful back splashes, expansive walk-in closets and yards that take you beyond your patio.At Museo, our residents are in the heart of it all. We are conveniently located close to major Austin employers including Apple, Dell, Visa, GM, Samsung, 3M, Motorola, IBM, Seton, St. David's Health Care, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), State of Texas, and Applied Materials as well as colleges and universities such as University of Texas, Austin Community College, Concordia University, St. Edwards, and The Art Institute. Our pet friendly community welcomes you.