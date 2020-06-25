Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1008 Hermitage Dr. Available 05/01/19 Well maintained, one of a kind Austin gem! - Make Ready Pending! Well maintained, one of a kind Austin gem! Large pecans and grassy backyard that backs up to Walnut Creek. Large Deck, french doors at master bedroom open to deck/backyard. Fireplace in living room. Front room can be used as office/formal dining/sitting room. ENERGY UPGRADES from ABC, R-rating of 38!!! Extra sink in laundry room, 2 car garage with side door access. Extra office space/sitting room in master bedroom. Close to schools, shopping, and super easy access to 183 and IH 35. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE4828784)