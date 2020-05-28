All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

1007 S Congress Ave

1007 South Congress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1007 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
trash valet
Available 02/15/20 Spacious S Congress Apt prime location - Property Id: 203281

3bed 2 bath 1461 sq foot apartment in managed property
(The Muse at Soco - https://www.themusesoco.com).

Earliest available move in: Feb 15
Term: ~3 months (under lease until May 11; new tenant will take over existing lease and has the ability to renew/continue lease with building management)

rent is $3350/month. Includes management fees, water, valet trash (electric and gas are separate). No security deposite needed.

Great location for SXSW, restaurants, Equinox Gym, juice bar, coffee, and more..

garage parking, pet friendly, balcony, in unit washer/dryer, fitness center, pool, grilles, and more..

The Muse at Soco:
Welcome to The Muse at SoCo, located in the heart of the South Congress entertainment district, only minutes from neighborhood hotspots. Enjoy our newly renovated community amenities including a brand new community lounge, business center, and 24-hour fitness center.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203281
Property Id 203281

(RLNE5458395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 S Congress Ave have any available units?
1007 S Congress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 S Congress Ave have?
Some of 1007 S Congress Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 S Congress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1007 S Congress Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 S Congress Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 S Congress Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1007 S Congress Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1007 S Congress Ave offers parking.
Does 1007 S Congress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 S Congress Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 S Congress Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1007 S Congress Ave has a pool.
Does 1007 S Congress Ave have accessible units?
No, 1007 S Congress Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 S Congress Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 S Congress Ave has units with dishwashers.

