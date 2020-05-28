1007 S Congress Ave

Amenities
Available 02/15/20 Spacious S Congress Apt prime location - Property Id: 203281
3bed 2 bath 1461 sq foot apartment in managed property
(The Muse at Soco - https://www.themusesoco.com).
Earliest available move in: Feb 15
Term: ~3 months (under lease until May 11; new tenant will take over existing lease and has the ability to renew/continue lease with building management)
rent is $3350/month. Includes management fees, water, valet trash (electric and gas are separate). No security deposite needed.
Great location for SXSW, restaurants, Equinox Gym, juice bar, coffee, and more..
garage parking, pet friendly, balcony, in unit washer/dryer, fitness center, pool, grilles, and more..
The Muse at Soco:
Welcome to The Muse at SoCo, located in the heart of the South Congress entertainment district, only minutes from neighborhood hotspots. Enjoy our newly renovated community amenities including a brand new community lounge, business center, and 24-hour fitness center.
