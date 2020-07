Amenities

pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful one story home that resides on a corner homesite and littered with trees, including fruit trees (fig, lemon, pear, orange and pomegranate). Enjoy fresh fruit out back at the pool! This 4 bedroom home offers a sunroom and a fireplace in the family room but the prize is in the kitchen with two sinks with commercial grade appliances. Home also feeds to the Round Rock ISD and the renown Westwood Highschool.

Contact us to schedule a showing.