All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1001 San Marcos Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1001 San Marcos Street
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:32 PM

1001 San Marcos Street

1001 San Marcos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
East Cesar Chavez
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1001 San Marcos Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
1001 San Marcos Street, Austin, TX 78702 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 11/19/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. I know I know, times have been tough. Your 50ft yacht has been seized, your luxury 163rd floor condo penthouse in the Burj Khalifa has been has been confiscated, your private gold plated airstream jet was hijacked by sky pirates, and you’ve been ousted as CEO from your multi jillion dollar tech startup that you founded from your parent’s storage closet. To add insult to injury, you’ve even started holding back from adding guac to your tacos. Oh the humanity! But fret not, despite all of your (temporary) setbacks, You’ve still managed to hold on to your most prized asset. Your sweet luxury East Austin apartment. You know the one, the one near all those cool food trucks and restaurants. The one with the sweet pool. So yeah, at least that is going well. Anyways, hit me up about finding your future apartment! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available Gourmet kitchens with sleek granite countertops Deluxe cabinets and designer hardware with under-cabinet lighting Microwave ovens Full-size washers and dryers Dramatic nine-foot ceilings Faux wood floors Ceramic tile entries Sweeping city views Ceiling fans Built-in computer desks & bookcases Luxurious bathrooms with marble countertops Oversized garden tubs Walk-in showers with dual vanities Spacious walk-in closets Dual-pane Low-E energy-efficient windows Oversized patios and balconies* Private street-level entrances ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities ENERGY STAR® Certified community Resort-style pool with cascading waterfall 24-hour state-of-the art fitness center Reservable game room with billiards, shuffleboard & full kitchen Cyber lounge and conference room Wi-Fi access throughout clubhouse and pool areas Outdoor deck with poolside bar Beautifully landscaped courtyards with BBQ grills, fountains and multiple dining areas Gourmet coffee bar with Starbucks coffee Complimentary controlled-access garage parking with direct access at each level Guest parking & reserved spaces available 24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room Large climate-controlled private storage areas available Bike storage available Convenient elevators Pet friendly community Valet trash and recycling 5 minutes to downtown, walking-distance to bars and restaurants ___________________ Hello! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating I’m your new best friend! Assuming you were looking for a new best friend who is extremely skilled at finding the perfect apartment. As one of the few remaining native Austinites, I’m well versed in helping people discover the best neighborhoods and apartments all over the city. I’m also free to work with! Free like that HBO account you used while Game of Thrones was still on. [ Published 23-Nov-19 / ID 3274269 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 San Marcos Street have any available units?
1001 San Marcos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 San Marcos Street have?
Some of 1001 San Marcos Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 San Marcos Street currently offering any rent specials?
1001 San Marcos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 San Marcos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 San Marcos Street is pet friendly.
Does 1001 San Marcos Street offer parking?
Yes, 1001 San Marcos Street offers parking.
Does 1001 San Marcos Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 San Marcos Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 San Marcos Street have a pool?
Yes, 1001 San Marcos Street has a pool.
Does 1001 San Marcos Street have accessible units?
No, 1001 San Marcos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 San Marcos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 San Marcos Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Bent Tree
8405 Bent Tree Rd
Austin, TX 78759
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183
Austin, TX 78750
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin