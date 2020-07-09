Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking internet access pet friendly trash valet

1001 San Marcos Street, Austin, TX 78702 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 11/19/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. I know I know, times have been tough. Your 50ft yacht has been seized, your luxury 163rd floor condo penthouse in the Burj Khalifa has been has been confiscated, your private gold plated airstream jet was hijacked by sky pirates, and you’ve been ousted as CEO from your multi jillion dollar tech startup that you founded from your parent’s storage closet. To add insult to injury, you’ve even started holding back from adding guac to your tacos. Oh the humanity! But fret not, despite all of your (temporary) setbacks, You’ve still managed to hold on to your most prized asset. Your sweet luxury East Austin apartment. You know the one, the one near all those cool food trucks and restaurants. The one with the sweet pool. So yeah, at least that is going well. Anyways, hit me up about finding your future apartment! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available Gourmet kitchens with sleek granite countertops Deluxe cabinets and designer hardware with under-cabinet lighting Microwave ovens Full-size washers and dryers Dramatic nine-foot ceilings Faux wood floors Ceramic tile entries Sweeping city views Ceiling fans Built-in computer desks & bookcases Luxurious bathrooms with marble countertops Oversized garden tubs Walk-in showers with dual vanities Spacious walk-in closets Dual-pane Low-E energy-efficient windows Oversized patios and balconies* Private street-level entrances ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities ENERGY STAR® Certified community Resort-style pool with cascading waterfall 24-hour state-of-the art fitness center Reservable game room with billiards, shuffleboard & full kitchen Cyber lounge and conference room Wi-Fi access throughout clubhouse and pool areas Outdoor deck with poolside bar Beautifully landscaped courtyards with BBQ grills, fountains and multiple dining areas Gourmet coffee bar with Starbucks coffee Complimentary controlled-access garage parking with direct access at each level Guest parking & reserved spaces available 24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room Large climate-controlled private storage areas available Bike storage available Convenient elevators Pet friendly community Valet trash and recycling 5 minutes to downtown, walking-distance to bars and restaurants ___________________ Hello! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating I’m your new best friend! Assuming you were looking for a new best friend who is extremely skilled at finding the perfect apartment. As one of the few remaining native Austinites, I’m well versed in helping people discover the best neighborhoods and apartments all over the city. I’m also free to work with! Free like that HBO account you used while Game of Thrones was still on. [ Published 23-Nov-19 / ID 3274269 ]