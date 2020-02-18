All apartments in Franklin
Find more places like 1823 Brentwood Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin, TN
/
1823 Brentwood Pointe
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1823 Brentwood Pointe

1823 Brentwood Pointe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franklin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1823 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN 37067

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, conveniently located in the Cool Springs area. Deck, fireplace, stainless appliances, one car garage. One year lease and no pets. If important, please verify school system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Brentwood Pointe have any available units?
1823 Brentwood Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin, TN.
What amenities does 1823 Brentwood Pointe have?
Some of 1823 Brentwood Pointe's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Brentwood Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Brentwood Pointe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Brentwood Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Brentwood Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 1823 Brentwood Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Brentwood Pointe does offer parking.
Does 1823 Brentwood Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Brentwood Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Brentwood Pointe have a pool?
No, 1823 Brentwood Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Brentwood Pointe have accessible units?
No, 1823 Brentwood Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Brentwood Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 Brentwood Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 Brentwood Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 Brentwood Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sussex Downs
1125 Magnolia Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Viera Cool Springs
300 Royal Oaks Blvd
Franklin, TN 37067
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir
Franklin, TN 37064
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway
Franklin, TN 37067
Heritage Place
700 Westminster Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd
Franklin, TN 37069

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms
Franklin Apartments with BalconyFranklin Dog Friendly Apartments
Franklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University