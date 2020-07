Ashton Brook.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom layouts featuring open floor plans, cozy fireplaces, private balconies or patios, large walk-in closets, and upgrades in select units. We strive to cultivate a relaxing atmosphere around our community through an array of unique and must have amenities. Cool off and unwind at one of our two resort style pools with a nearby picnic and outdoor grilling area or stay active at our 24-hour fitness facility. Enjoy the serenity of beautifully maintained grounds surrounded by trees and green grass, perfect for a peaceful stroll with your favorite furry friend. Enjoy easy access to I-65 and is 20 minutes from the highly diversified downtown Nashville area, home to a wide range of corporate headquarters, and several major universities. We are just minutes away from upscale shopping, dining, and outdoor activities including Cool Spring Galleria, Whole Foods, and Franklin Park.