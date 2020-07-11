Apartment List
TN
franklin
apartments with parking
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:28 AM

184 Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
236 Dandridge Drive
236 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,599
2852 sqft
Beautiful Franklin Home in Quaint Cannonwood Neighborhood - 5BR plus bonus/office, two story foyer, fireplace in living room, New Flooring in Kitchen and bathrooms, New quartz counter tops in kitchen. rear deck great for entertaining, Large yard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
128 Golden Meadow Ln
128 Golden Meadow Lane, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2741 sqft
Walk to Whole Foods, Starbucks and Cool Springs, Franklin Farmers Market. Hardwood, Granite, SS appliances, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, Bonus Room and 2 garage with fenced back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
419 Henry Russell St
419 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**FULLY FURNISHED**Upscale condo living in quaint Berry Farms! Check out this beautiful 3 story, 2 bed, 3 baths, plus bonus space on the 1st floor offers an open floor plan with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
214 Pennystone Cir
214 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2473 sqft
Gated Community with POOL and trail to adjacent Smith Park & connected to biking/walking paths all the way to Crocket Park & Concord Road! Townhome w/ 4 bdrms & 3.5 baths.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1910 Redbud Ct
1910 Redbud Court, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1242 sqft
Great Location near to Downtown Franklin at Jim Warren Park All in Walking Distance. Quite Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard, Stainless Appliances, Granite, Title and Hardwood Floors. Garage with build-in Storage

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1313 Summer Haven Circle
1313 Summer Haven Circle, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1964 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,964 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Justin Drive
509 Justin Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2500 sqft
Gorgeous Family Home Near Outstanding Williamson Cty Schools! - (RLNE3186057)

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Swain Circle
107 Swain Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2000 sqft
107 Swain Circle Available 07/13/20 Awesome Townhome in Berry Farms Town Center! - This is a great town home built in 2015. Beautiful with custom finishes throughout! Great open kitchen, extensive hardwoods. Gorgeous living areas, porches, patio.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
696 Huffine Manor Circle
696 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, TN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1612 sqft
Walking distance to Centennial High School! Highly Desirable Andover-This town home offers 3 stories of flexible living in a walkable Franklin location.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1402 Flemings Ct
1402 Flemings Ct, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3150 sqft
Beautifully updated home on a cut-de-sac in the Broadgate section of McKays Mill. 5 bedrooms, with a huge bonus room upstairs perfect for entertainment, crafts, homework area and more.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3201 Aspen Grove
3201 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1264 sqft
IMMACULATE 2BR WITH GARAGE AND 2 STORAGE ROOM BACKING UP TO THE PARK/TRAIL. SIX MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL!!

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1018 Rural Plains Cir
1018 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1260 sqft
Beautiful town home in the community of Berry Farms features hardwood floors, two master suites upstairs, an open floor plan, and a fabulous outdoor space in the back of property.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Lancelot Lane
205 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,549
2353 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,353 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 Upland Drive
2000 Upland Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1741 sqft
3 or 4 bed/ 2.5 Bath Home in Falcon Creek Subdivision, Master on Main Floor, Hardwood Floors Down, SS Appliances, Pet Friendly - Spacious 3 or 4 bedroom home in Falcon Creek Subdivision in Franklin. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
103 Churchill Pl
103 Churchill Place, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1465 sqft
1 level ranch. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home in Royals Oaks subdivision..Landlord pays for lawn maintenance. No pets, smoking or trailers permitted on property. Detached garage is not part of rental. Home can be partially furnished. Owner agent

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
2005 Emery Lane - 1
2005 Emery Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1520 sqft
Fantastic location with recent renovations! Open living concept with new flooring. Large kitchen open to living area that features a cozy fireplace. 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Private balcony with beautiful view and storage.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
75 Molly Bright Lane
75 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2670 sqft
SHOWINGS BEGIN AUGUST 3RD, 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
411 Compton Ln
411 Compton Lane, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1193 sqft
Newer laminate down PLUS in bedrooms, new tile in baths. Many new fixtures. Kitchen has granite counters along with stainless steel appliances and opens to living area w/fireplace. Each bedroom with private bath. Water included in rent.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1849 Brentwood Pointe
1849 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1584 sqft
Available for rent June 8. 2020. 1849 Brentwood Point, Franklin TN 37067. Large 2 br/ 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
614 Cobert Ln.
614 Cobert Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2145 sqft
Lockwood Glen! The Most Popular Unit-Monterey Townhome -3 Bedrooms with 2.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1219 Moher Blvd
1219 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2233 sqft
Great location with walkability to shops and restaurants in Gateway Village! There is new paint and carpet throughout this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home including an office, bonus room, and 2 car garage. Available immediately!

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
303 W Chownings Ct
303 West Chownings, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2438 sqft
Available 11/01/20 Relocating to the prestigious Williamson County including the areas of Franklin, Cool Springs, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, or even Nashville? This charming colorful fully furnished 3 bedroom home is perfect for a family to feel safe

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1217 Brentwood Pointe
1217 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1495 sqft
Townhome in quiet Cool Springs neighborhood - Property Id: 310294 3 bed, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3218 Gardendale Dr
3218 Gardendale Drive, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1847 sqft
4 bed, 2 bath home in Franklin Green. Master w/ full bath and walk-in closet down stairs. Open kitchen w/ stainless appliances & access to back yard. Living room w/ vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Franklin, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

