apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
180 Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN with washer-dryer
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
601 W Meade Blvd
601 West Meade Boulevard, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1116 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bd/1ba home located in Franklin! Hardwood floors throughout. On the main floor, you will find a bonus room. The kitchen and the bathroom both have tile flooring. Big front and back yard. Pet fee is $50/month.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
172 Chester Stevens Rd
172 Chester Stevens Road, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Franklin TN Pet Lover Home; Excellent Location! - Property Id: 136061 4 Bedroom/2 bath brick ranch home completely remodeled with brand new kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1217 Brentwood Pointe
1217 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome in quiet Cool Springs neighborhood - Property Id: 310294 3 bed, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
163 Velena St.
163 Velena St, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1516 sqft
Franklin TN - New Construction 3 bed 2 1/2 bath - Franklin, TN at its' best - New Construction - Beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths home, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, all new Stainless appliances also includes new
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
696 Huffine Manor Circle
696 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, TN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1612 sqft
Walking distance to Centennial High School! Highly Desirable Andover-This town home offers 3 stories of flexible living in a walkable Franklin location.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4011 Cheever St
4011 Cheever St, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2285 sqft
1 year old "Lilly" townhome in Westhaven for lease. This end unit comes with all the best finishes, lots of natural light, and a large fenced in yard. 3 bed - 3.5 bath - 2 car garage. Professionally installed window treatments.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1402 Flemings Ct
1402 Flemings Ct, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3150 sqft
Beautifully updated home on a cut-de-sac in the Broadgate section of McKays Mill. 5 bedrooms, with a huge bonus room upstairs perfect for entertainment, crafts, homework area and more.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1502 Granville Rd
1502 Granville Road, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,048
784 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
329 Granbury St
329 Granbury Street, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
588 sqft
Don't miss this Franklin Charmer! Cozy Duplex within walking distance to downtown Franklin just off Columbia Ave. Washer/Dryer in unit. Quiet neighborhood convenient to all that downtown Franklin and Williamson County have to offer.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
528 Justin Dr
528 Justin Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2216 sqft
Beautiful colonial with large, wrap-around porch. Hardwood floors, 2 living areas, one with fireplace. New light fixtures and den flooring. Updated guest bath. All stainless appliances, includes washer/dryer.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6151 Rural Plains Circle 201
6151 Rural Plains Cir 201, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1049 sqft
Franklin Vacation Vibe in Small Town Setting - Property Id: 306071 Location, Location, Location!! This place is ALL about the amenities!! Want to be in Berry Farms? Amazing corner condo with the best views of Berry Farms town center.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2000 Upland Drive
2000 Upland Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1741 sqft
3 or 4 bed/ 2.5 Bath Home in Falcon Creek Subdivision, Master on Main Floor, Hardwood Floors Down, SS Appliances, Pet Friendly - Spacious 3 or 4 bedroom home in Falcon Creek Subdivision in Franklin. 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
117 Rucker Ave
117 Rucker Avenue, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1524 sqft
Brand new construction. $50 application fee required. No animals permitted. Landlord pays association fee. Please call Sam Usmani at 615 400 4956 for showing
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
102 Generals Retreat Pl, #201
102 Generals Retreat, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1741 sqft
Great Location! $50 app fee per tenant, NO PETS, One Year Lease Minimum.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
103 Churchill Pl
103 Churchill Place, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1465 sqft
1 level ranch. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home in Royals Oaks subdivision..Landlord pays for lawn maintenance. No pets, smoking or trailers permitted on property. Detached garage is not part of rental. Home can be partially furnished. Owner agent
1 of 35
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
1511 Sunset Dr
1511 Sunset Drive, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful downtown cottage, 3,103 sqft, 4 beds, 3.5 baths, HW floors throughout, s/s appliances, quartz counter, covered back porch with FP, large lot, detached garage.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
6051 Rural Plains Cir
6051 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1063 sqft
Rare chance to live in Berry Farms! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom corner unit features a great layout, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, secured entry, pool access, and lots of light! You will be walking distance from a open park,
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
2725 Kennedy Court
2725 Kennedy Court, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1476 sqft
Available 8/8/20. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has everything you need.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
411 Compton Ln
411 Compton Lane, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1193 sqft
Newer laminate down PLUS in bedrooms, new tile in baths. Many new fixtures. Kitchen has granite counters along with stainless steel appliances and opens to living area w/fireplace. Each bedroom with private bath. Water included in rent.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
306 Gainsway Ct
306 Gainsway Court, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2326 sqft
Partially furnished home available for long or short term rental with in beautiful Fieldstone Farms. One of the most private backyards in the community, fully fenced. Beautiful sunset view from the front porch. Quiet cul-da-sac.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1849 Brentwood Pointe
1849 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1584 sqft
Available for rent June 8. 2020. 1849 Brentwood Point, Franklin TN 37067. Large 2 br/ 2.
1 of 24
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
1168 Westhaven Blvd
1168 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2324 sqft
Beautifully maintained Westhaven home located on a waterway park with lush landscaping. Master down; 2 bedrooms up with a bonus room. Walking distance to elementary school, town center, dining, boating, and very close to the amenities center.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
303 W Chownings Ct
303 West Chownings, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2438 sqft
Available 11/01/20 Relocating to the prestigious Williamson County including the areas of Franklin, Cool Springs, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, or even Nashville? This charming colorful fully furnished 3 bedroom home is perfect for a family to feel safe
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
216 Walnut Dr
216 Walnut Drive, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1183 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED COTTAGE ! Open Floor Plan, Modern, Fresh & Clean, Light & Bright, Beautiful White Kitchen, New Bathroom, All Real Hardwood, Extra Flex Room could be rec room, music room or bedroom.
