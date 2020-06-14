/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:15 AM
29 Furnished Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
419 Henry Russell St
419 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**FULLY FURNISHED**Upscale condo living in quaint Berry Farms! Check out this beautiful 3 story, 2 bed, 3 baths, plus bonus space on the 1st floor offers an open floor plan with a 2 car attached garage.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
216 5th Ave, S
216 5th Avenue South, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
864 sqft
Wonderful Short Term Rental, Hardwoods ,Granite SS app, tile SHOWER W/D incl. All utilities furnished, walk in pantry, abundant Parking space for two cars tandem parked. This is a short term rental only please call for available dates.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3149 Winberry Dr, E
3149 Winberry Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1670 sqft
Lovely single family home is move in ready! Available furnished for additional amount* Bedrooms and open bonus area located upstairs with new carpeting. Open concept LR, DR and kitchen downstairs with hardwood and tile flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
306 Gainsway Ct
306 Gainsway Court, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2326 sqft
Partially furnished home available for long or short term rental with in beautiful Fieldstone Farms. One of the most private backyards in the community, fully fenced. Beautiful sunset view from the front porch. Quiet cul-da-sac.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1268 Carriage Park Dr
1268 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1224 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (even internet cable included as well as all other utilities). Fully furnished 2 story condo. TV/DVD, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, DW, Microwave, Coffee Maker, King Bed, Full Bed, Patio and Storage.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
210 5th Ave, S
210 5th Avenue South, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,850
850 sqft
Rare Find in Historic Downtown Franklin 1 Block to Starbucks*Executive Flats with Historic Appeal*Main Level Suite 2-Living Room,New Queen Bed Mattress,Kitchen & Bath-Completely Furnished just bring own bed linens and towels*Free use of Washer/Dryer
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1327 Columbia Ave
1327 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2100 sqft
WOW!! Fully FURNISHED & equipped corporate rental in downtown Franklin. Circa 1924, extensively renovated/updated baths & kitchen, 10' ceilings, heart of pine floors throughout, walk- ins, 2-car gar/work shop w A/C.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1640 Brentwood Pointe
1640 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
This beautiful townhome may be rented furnished or unfurnished. Year lease preferred. Granite in kitchen, new microwave, laundry in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
8210 Moores Ln
8210 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
4800 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED 4 bedroom with bonus room and POOL. Lovely screened in porch and garden. Very private, with every amenity, interstate, restaurants, shopping and dining MINUTES AWAY! Owner/agent.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$971
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1289 sqft
Luxury resort-style living with three pools, a cyber cafe, tennis courts, and fitness facility. Apartment amenities include spacious closets, fitted kitchens, private balconies and patios. Close to Radnor Lake State Park and I-65.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cedar Pointe
20 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$950
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Raintrec
15 Units Available
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
856 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Meade
52 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,124
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Green Hills
61 Units Available
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,704
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1812 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Wyndchase Bellevue
7221 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
868 sqft
Wyndchase Bellevue Apartments in Nashville, Tennessee, feature gourmet kitchens, 9- foot ceilings, updated flooring and a beautiful courtyard and landscape. Resort-style pool for those sunny Southern days.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Cross Timbers
12 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,103
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Poplar Creek Estates
7 Units Available
Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1694 sqft
This community features a coffee bar, pool and playground. It's pet-friendly, and apartments have in-unit laundry and additional storage. Bellevue Place and other shopping is nearby on Highway 70 South.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Green Hills
7 Units Available
Village Green Hills
2215 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1049 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Nashville, TN has never been easier! Village Green Hills is in walking distance to The Mall at Green Hills, Whole Foods, Hill Center, and Regal Green Hills 16 Theater.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Cloverland Townhomes of Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
5634 Oakes Dr
5634 Oakes Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1275 sqft
Furnished Corporate Housing, one level 2BR/2BA.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
8497 Lewis Rd
8497 Lewis Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1092 sqft
As close as you can get to the city while still being in the country! Large yard, huge trees, peace & quiet. Fully furnished. Hardwoods & tile throughout. New deck. Available for monthly lease or longer term. No smoking, no inside pets.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Belle Meade Links
1 Unit Available
105 Leake Ave
105 Leake Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY fully furnished 1BA/BE in the beautiful Belle Meade area!! All utilities but phone & cable, covered parking, and pool. Complex doesn't allow pets.Enjoy this location near shopping and restaurants. You don't want to miss this gem!!
