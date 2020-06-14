/
1 bedroom apartments
70 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,102
880 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
31 Units Available
Dwell at McEwen
100 Reliance Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
765 sqft
Ultra-modern community with two 24-hour fitness centers, a saltwater pool and 10-foot ceilings. Apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets with lots of storage. On-site yoga and parking.
17 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
810 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
14 Units Available
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
853 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.
17 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,106
799 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
64 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
864 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
35 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
774 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
90 Units Available
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,749
799 sqft
Our leasing office is now open and we have homes ready for immediate move in! We are operating as normal and would love to have you call or stop by today for a tour! Nestled inside Historic Downtown Franklin along the Harpeth River, Harpeth Square
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
757 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
65 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,144
852 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
8 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
810 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.
29 Units Available
Retreat at Iron Horse
145 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,455
823 sqft
Just fifteen minutes south of Nashville is the charming city of Franklin, where you'll find the incomparable Retreat at Iron Horse.
22 Units Available
South Wind Apartment Homes
549 Southwinds Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,166
814 sqft
A 20-minute ride from Downtown Nashville. On-site saltwater pool, resort-like layouts, a spa, and a resident lounge. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, beautiful views, and open floor plans.
33 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,347
784 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
45 Units Available
Viera Cool Springs
300 Royal Oaks Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,064
677 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with fireplace, granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Grounds offer business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and more. Near downtown Franklin amenities, parks, Hwy 65, and Fort Granger.
29 Units Available
Madison Franklin
801 Del Rio Pike, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
678 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
9 Units Available
The Whitney
113 Magnolia Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
692 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
18 Units Available
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center, a pool and outdoor grilling stations. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
1 Unit Available
1502 Granville Rd
1502 Granville Road, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,148
784 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Remainder of June FREE w/Approved Application - Available Immediately - Upstairs Unit - Private Balcony - All Kitchen Appliances & Washer/Dryer Included - Water Included - Community Swimming Pool - No Pets (non negotiable) - No
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
210 5th Ave, S
210 5th Avenue South, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,850
850 sqft
Rare Find in Historic Downtown Franklin 1 Block to Starbucks*Executive Flats with Historic Appeal*Main Level Suite 2-Living Room,New Queen Bed Mattress,Kitchen & Bath-Completely Furnished just bring own bed linens and towels*Free use of Washer/Dryer
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
29 Units Available
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center
400 Centerview Drive, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
MODERN FLARE INTERWOVEN WITH CLASSIC DESIGN Tapestry is a distinct new experience in the art of living well. It's where style, street presence and convenience create a remarkable place to start and finish your day.
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
44 Units Available
The Overton Brentwood
4960 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
671 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from Interstates 65 and 24. Hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and new kitchen appliances. Community dog park, laundry facilities, clubhouse with cafe and gym. Gated access.
14 Units Available
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,491
760 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
