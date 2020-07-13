Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground pool parking 24hr maintenance hot tub online portal package receiving

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome home to Heritage Place Apartments located in Franklin, Tennessee. Your newly renovated pet-friendly community features new shaker cabinets, granite-style countertops, crisp white appliances, hardwood-style floors, private patio or balcony, spacious wall to wall closets and in-home washer & dryer hookups. Residents of Heritage Place also enjoy relaxing along side our refreshing resort-style swimming pool or working up a sweat in our sports court. And there’s also great amenities available for your two (& four) legged friends including a shaded playground and brand new pet bark park.



With close proximity to public transportation and amazing Historic Franklin location, you will be just minutes away from Downtown Franklin, where you can enjoy quaint shops and award-winning dining. Heritage Place has convenient access to great schools, Cool Springs Mall and is only minutes away from I-65, Brentwood and Nashville.



Welcome Ho