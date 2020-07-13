All apartments in Franklin
Find more places like Heritage Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin, TN
/
Heritage Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Heritage Place

700 Westminster Dr · (615) 492-1413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franklin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

700 Westminster Dr, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B1 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 921 sqft

Unit I8 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 921 sqft

Unit L7 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,196

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 921 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome home to Heritage Place Apartments located in Franklin, Tennessee. Your newly renovated pet-friendly community features new shaker cabinets, granite-style countertops, crisp white appliances, hardwood-style floors, private patio or balcony, spacious wall to wall closets and in-home washer & dryer hookups. Residents of Heritage Place also enjoy relaxing along side our refreshing resort-style swimming pool or working up a sweat in our sports court. And there’s also great amenities available for your two (& four) legged friends including a shaded playground and brand new pet bark park.

With close proximity to public transportation and amazing Historic Franklin location, you will be just minutes away from Downtown Franklin, where you can enjoy quaint shops and award-winning dining. Heritage Place has convenient access to great schools, Cool Springs Mall and is only minutes away from I-65, Brentwood and Nashville.

Welcome Ho

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Place have any available units?
Heritage Place has 3 units available starting at $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heritage Place have?
Some of Heritage Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Place currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Place is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Place offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Place offers parking.
Does Heritage Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Place have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Place has a pool.
Does Heritage Place have accessible units?
No, Heritage Place does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Heritage Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr
Franklin, TN 37067
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway
Franklin, TN 37067
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir
Franklin, TN 37064
South Wind Apartment Homes
549 Southwinds Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Dwell at McEwen
100 Reliance Dr
Franklin, TN 37067
The Whitney
113 Magnolia Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Ln
Franklin, TN 37604

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms
Franklin Apartments with BalconyFranklin Apartments with Parking
Franklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity