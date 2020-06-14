Apartment List
/
TN
/
franklin
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

129 Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN with garage

Franklin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
89 Units Available
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North, Franklin, TN
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1249 sqft
Our leasing office is now open and we have homes ready for immediate move in! We are operating as normal and would love to have you call or stop by today for a tour! Nestled inside Historic Downtown Franklin along the Harpeth River, Harpeth Square
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
30 Units Available
Retreat at Iron Horse
145 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,455
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1314 sqft
Just fifteen minutes south of Nashville is the charming city of Franklin, where you'll find the incomparable Retreat at Iron Horse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
32 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,347
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Dwell at McEwen
100 Reliance Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1463 sqft
Ultra-modern community with two 24-hour fitness centers, a saltwater pool and 10-foot ceilings. Apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets with lots of storage. On-site yoga and parking.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1174 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
66 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,144
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,106
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1353 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1827 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center, a pool and outdoor grilling stations. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
62 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1449 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
36 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1109 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
9 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
45 Units Available
Viera Cool Springs
300 Royal Oaks Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,064
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
894 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with fireplace, granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Grounds offer business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and more. Near downtown Franklin amenities, parks, Hwy 65, and Fort Granger.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
419 Henry Russell St
419 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**FULLY FURNISHED**Upscale condo living in quaint Berry Farms! Check out this beautiful 3 story, 2 bed, 3 baths, plus bonus space on the 1st floor offers an open floor plan with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
411 Compton Ln
411 Compton Lane, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1193 sqft
Newer laminate down PLUS in bedrooms, new tile in baths. Many new fixtures. Kitchen has granite counters along with stainless steel appliances and opens to living area w/fireplace. Each bedroom with private bath. Water included in rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3149 Winberry Dr, E
3149 Winberry Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1670 sqft
Lovely single family home is move in ready! Available furnished for additional amount* Bedrooms and open bonus area located upstairs with new carpeting. Open concept LR, DR and kitchen downstairs with hardwood and tile flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1823 Brentwood Pointe
1823 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1682 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, conveniently located in the Cool Springs area. Deck, fireplace, stainless appliances, one car garage. One year lease and no pets. If important, please verify school system.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
412 Meadowcrest Cir
412 Meadowcrest Cir, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3011 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home close to downtown Franklin w/ easy access to I-65.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
504 Cherrywood Pt
504 Cherrywood Point, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2880 sqft
Beautifully renovated home near downtown Franklin. Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a large bonus room upstairs. New stainless steel appliances, gorgeous hardwoods and new carpet upstairs. Two car garage. Community pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3201 Aspen Grove
3201 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1264 sqft
IMMACULATE 2BR WITH GARAGE AND 2 STORAGE ROOM BACKING UP TO THE PARK/TRAIL. SIX MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL!!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
620 Cobert Ln
620 Cobert Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
Beautiful town home with Hard wood Floors with an Open Floor Plan, Stainless Appliances, Granite counters, Formal Dining room, Custom Shelves throughout, Spacious Master Bedroom with Large Closet, Double Sinks in the Bathroom, Cozy Front Porch, plus

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1339 Moher Blvd
1339 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2219 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Live in the heart of Cool Springs minutes to I-65 and numerous restaurants and shopping. Top convenience! Sought-after schools and community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 Lancelot Lane
205 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2353 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,353 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Franklin, TN

Franklin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranklin 3 BedroomsFranklin Accessible ApartmentsFranklin Apartments with Balcony
Franklin Apartments with GarageFranklin Apartments with GymFranklin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFranklin Apartments with ParkingFranklin Apartments with Pool
Franklin Apartments with Washer-DryerFranklin Cheap PlacesFranklin Dog Friendly ApartmentsFranklin Furnished ApartmentsFranklin Luxury PlacesFranklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University