137 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, TN📍
Many people have made that brand-new start, pursuing their dreams in Nashville, Tennessee. Those dreams can come true in the suburb of Spring Hill, just over 30 miles away. Calm and peace reigned here for over a century, while this little community held on to its roots as a sleepy little farm town. Then it was awakened! The Saturn car company built a plant there in the 1990s, and the city started to increase in size as Nashville attracted more visitors and employees. Today, Spring Hill is a slow-paced friendly town close enough to be near big-city Nashville for work and spotting country music stars, while remaining peaceful enough to feel like you're in the country.
Spring Hill is a clean suburb that attracts a stable population. Not just horses, but a steady population of people. It will definitely be easier to get approved for apartments to rent in Spring Hill if you have a good credit rating and a solid job record. Rental homes may also be available, just be prepared for higher deposits.
Three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are available. If you want a 3-bedroom or even 4-bedroom rental, expect a possible wait and try to get a long lead time.
There arent many apartments that offer all bills paid in the Spring Hill area, but it never hurts to look. So keep your eyes wide open, or bring a magnifying glass--you never know what you might find. Fortunately, because the climate in the area is pretty mild and most housing is newer, utility bills should not be too high.
Spring Hill is small--it doesn't have distinct neighborhoods. But it does have several gated communities and subdivisions, each with its own character and aesthetic. Augusta Hill is one of the older subdivisions in Spring Hill and has smaller homes. The Rutherford Downs and Rutherford Place neighborhoods are only two miles from Highway 396/Saturn Parkway. Many of the apartments along Kedron Pkwy and Town Center Pkwy are close to shopping and Highway 31 for easy access out to Nashville.
Today Spring Hill is a rapidly growing suburb on the far south outskirts of Nashville. It has a country feel. Although there is a lot of new construction because the town is still growing, its kept clean and lot sizes are large enough that it doesn't feel like a crowded city. You won't worry about squished sidewalks and bumping elbows with passersby. This is where you go if you'll gladly trade a bit of a commute to work for having a slower-paced quality of life. Spring Hill is the place to escape from Nashville itself. In some parts of the city, you even see ranches with rolling hills, horses, and white picket fences. Yes, you'll be living in a Norman Rockwell painting.
Your workday life and your evening-and-weekend life will be totally separate here. The first part is going to require a lot of driving--theres no way around it. So be prepared for some major GPS usage once you arrive. Spring Hill is located very close to I-65, which makes for convenient traffic up north into the larger nearby areas.
However, when you want to go out to dinner or go shopping, Spring Hill still has all those amenities that you need and you wont have to drive too far. If you're looking for a charming, small-town feel, with clean housing thats affordable, you may find what you want right in Spring Hill.