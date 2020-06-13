137 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, TN

Life in Spring Hill

Today Spring Hill is a rapidly growing suburb on the far south outskirts of Nashville. It has a country feel. Although there is a lot of new construction because the town is still growing, its kept clean and lot sizes are large enough that it doesn't feel like a crowded city. You won't worry about squished sidewalks and bumping elbows with passersby. This is where you go if you'll gladly trade a bit of a commute to work for having a slower-paced quality of life. Spring Hill is the place to escape from Nashville itself. In some parts of the city, you even see ranches with rolling hills, horses, and white picket fences. Yes, you'll be living in a Norman Rockwell painting.

Your workday life and your evening-and-weekend life will be totally separate here. The first part is going to require a lot of driving--theres no way around it. So be prepared for some major GPS usage once you arrive. Spring Hill is located very close to I-65, which makes for convenient traffic up north into the larger nearby areas.

However, when you want to go out to dinner or go shopping, Spring Hill still has all those amenities that you need and you wont have to drive too far. If you're looking for a charming, small-town feel, with clean housing thats affordable, you may find what you want right in Spring Hill.