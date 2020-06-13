Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

137 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, TN

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$930
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
906 Cashmere Drive
906 Chashmere Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs. Spacious bedrooms, Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, all appliances remain including refrigerator, & back patio with privacy fence.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2636 Danbury Circle
2636 Danbury Circle, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2001 Via Francesco Court
2001 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2920 sqft
2001 Via Francesco Court Available 07/01/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, w/ 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2951 Stewart Campbell Point
2951 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
2997 sqft
5 bed / 4 bath home - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom and 4 bath home located in Cherry Grove neighborhood! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4029 Williford Way
4029 Williford Way, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2605 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3029 Commonwealth Drive
3029 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,917
1887 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3019 Wesley Road
3019 Wesley Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1726 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
807 Ellyson Drive
807 Ellyson Dr, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1700 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1024 Daniel Lane
1024 Daniel Lane, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
2002 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1818 Baslia Lane
1818 Balsia Lane, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1912 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4005 Commons Drive
4005 Commons Dr, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1631 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3303 Monoco Drive
3303 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2332 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,332 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4028 Deer Run Trce
4028 Deer Run Trace, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful newly built town-home Town home located in a walk-able, traditional neighborhood development with residential choices for all ages. Shopping, entertainment and culinary delights are all minutes away.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4139 Miles Johnson Pkwy
4139 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3310 sqft
This amazing home has the master bedroom and second bedroom down! Corner lot! Extensive crown molding. hardwood and tile floors. Kitchen has an island, granite and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3002 New Port Valley
3002 New Port Valley Circle, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1203 sqft
Within Spring Hill City Limits. Williamson County Schools. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs, tile baths. Large bedrooms w/cathedral ceilings. Open kitchen w/lots of cabinets, refrigerator, Patio w/privacy fence.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3488 Mahlon Moore Rd
3488 Mahlon Moore Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1693 sqft
Ranch style home has it all! Front Porch, Covered Back Porch, Large, Level Yard (1.2 acres), Nice Size Rooms, awesome kitchen with Lots of cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4006 Larabee Ct
4006 Larabee Court, Spring Hill, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,399
3472 sqft
Beautiful home with all the right size in all the right places! Kitchen/dining/living area feels like one large room, and double doors lead to OUTDOOR brick fireplace. Gorgeous landscaped yard! All bedrooms are large, with great storage in closets.

Median Rent in Spring Hill

Last updated Sep. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Spring Hill is $952, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,170.
Studio
$855
1 Bed
$952
2 Beds
$1,170
3+ Beds
$1,559
City GuideSpring Hill
"I came to you with a half-open heart /Dreams upon my back /Illusions of the brand new start /Nashville." (-- Indigo Girls, "Nashville")

Many people have made that brand-new start, pursuing their dreams in Nashville, Tennessee. Those dreams can come true in the suburb of Spring Hill, just over 30 miles away. Calm and peace reigned here for over a century, while this little community held on to its roots as a sleepy little farm town. Then it was awakened! The Saturn car company built a plant there in the 1990s, and the city started to increase in size as Nashville attracted more visitors and employees. Today, Spring Hill is a slow-paced friendly town close enough to be near big-city Nashville for work and spotting country music stars, while remaining peaceful enough to feel like you're in the country.

Preparing to Move to Spring Hill

Spring Hill is a clean suburb that attracts a stable population. Not just horses, but a steady population of people. It will definitely be easier to get approved for apartments to rent in Spring Hill if you have a good credit rating and a solid job record. Rental homes may also be available, just be prepared for higher deposits.

Three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are available. If you want a 3-bedroom or even 4-bedroom rental, expect a possible wait and try to get a long lead time.

There arent many apartments that offer all bills paid in the Spring Hill area, but it never hurts to look. So keep your eyes wide open, or bring a magnifying glass--you never know what you might find. Fortunately, because the climate in the area is pretty mild and most housing is newer, utility bills should not be too high.

Spring Hill is small--it doesn't have distinct neighborhoods. But it does have several gated communities and subdivisions, each with its own character and aesthetic. Augusta Hill is one of the older subdivisions in Spring Hill and has smaller homes. The Rutherford Downs and Rutherford Place neighborhoods are only two miles from Highway 396/Saturn Parkway. Many of the apartments along Kedron Pkwy and Town Center Pkwy are close to shopping and Highway 31 for easy access out to Nashville.

Life in Spring Hill

Today Spring Hill is a rapidly growing suburb on the far south outskirts of Nashville. It has a country feel. Although there is a lot of new construction because the town is still growing, its kept clean and lot sizes are large enough that it doesn't feel like a crowded city. You won't worry about squished sidewalks and bumping elbows with passersby. This is where you go if you'll gladly trade a bit of a commute to work for having a slower-paced quality of life. Spring Hill is the place to escape from Nashville itself. In some parts of the city, you even see ranches with rolling hills, horses, and white picket fences. Yes, you'll be living in a Norman Rockwell painting.

Your workday life and your evening-and-weekend life will be totally separate here. The first part is going to require a lot of driving--theres no way around it. So be prepared for some major GPS usage once you arrive. Spring Hill is located very close to I-65, which makes for convenient traffic up north into the larger nearby areas.

However, when you want to go out to dinner or go shopping, Spring Hill still has all those amenities that you need and you wont have to drive too far. If you're looking for a charming, small-town feel, with clean housing thats affordable, you may find what you want right in Spring Hill.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Spring Hill?
In Spring Hill, the median rent is $855 for a studio, $952 for a 1-bedroom, $1,170 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,559 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Spring Hill, check out our monthly Spring Hill Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Spring Hill?
Some of the colleges located in the Spring Hill area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Spring Hill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Spring Hill from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville.

