137 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, TN

Preparing to Move to Spring Hill

Spring Hill is a clean suburb that attracts a stable population. Not just horses, but a steady population of people. It will definitely be easier to get approved for apartments to rent in Spring Hill if you have a good credit rating and a solid job record. Rental homes may also be available, just be prepared for higher deposits.

Three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are available. If you want a 3-bedroom or even 4-bedroom rental, expect a possible wait and try to get a long lead time.

There arent many apartments that offer all bills paid in the Spring Hill area, but it never hurts to look. So keep your eyes wide open, or bring a magnifying glass--you never know what you might find. Fortunately, because the climate in the area is pretty mild and most housing is newer, utility bills should not be too high.

Spring Hill is small--it doesn't have distinct neighborhoods. But it does have several gated communities and subdivisions, each with its own character and aesthetic. Augusta Hill is one of the older subdivisions in Spring Hill and has smaller homes. The Rutherford Downs and Rutherford Place neighborhoods are only two miles from Highway 396/Saturn Parkway. Many of the apartments along Kedron Pkwy and Town Center Pkwy are close to shopping and Highway 31 for easy access out to Nashville.