luxury apartments
104 Luxury Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
18 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
30 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
67 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1449 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
28 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1109 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
28 Units Available
Dwell at McEwen
100 Reliance Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,160
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1463 sqft
Ultra-modern community with two 24-hour fitness centers, a saltwater pool and 10-foot ceilings. Apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets with lots of storage. On-site yoga and parking.
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
13 Units Available
The Artessa Apartments
1000 Artessa Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,275
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to the Mack C Hatcher Memorial Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with private balconies in a pet-friendly community with a spin room, swimming pool, game room, TV lounge and more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
77 Units Available
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North, Franklin, TN
Studio
$1,590
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1249 sqft
Our leasing office is now open and we have homes ready for immediate move in! We are operating as normal and would love to have you call or stop by today for a tour! Nestled inside Historic Downtown Franklin along the Harpeth River, Harpeth Square
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
33 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
25 Units Available
South Wind Apartment Homes
549 Southwinds Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,183
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1149 sqft
A 20-minute ride from Downtown Nashville. On-site saltwater pool, resort-like layouts, a spa, and a resident lounge. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, beautiful views, and open floor plans.
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
11 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,275
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Retreat at Iron Horse
145 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,455
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1314 sqft
Just fifteen minutes south of Nashville is the charming city of Franklin, where you'll find the incomparable Retreat at Iron Horse.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,148
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
26 Units Available
Madison Franklin
801 Del Rio Pike, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1114 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1426 Clairmonte Cir
1426 Clairmonte Circle, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2221 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in West Harpeth. The main living area and bedrooms have carpet flooring throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
236 Dandridge Drive
236 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,599
2852 sqft
Large Franklin Home - Beautiful Franklin home with 5BR plus bonus/office, two story foyer, fireplace in living room, New Flooring in Kitchen and bathrooms, New quartz counter tops in kitchen. rear deck great for entertaining, Large yard.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
528 Antebellum Court
528 Antebellum Court, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
2356 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
601 Pendlebury Park Place
601 Pendlebury Park Place, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
2848 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,848 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
209 Verde Meadow Dr
209 Verde Meadow Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2176 sqft
This one is a charmer and will be ready for next tenants. One owner built with loads of upgrades-hdwd, granite, trim pkg, office has French doors for work at home privacy. Huge master bdrm & bath w/walkin closet. Utlity room upstairs for convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
128 Golden Meadow Ln
128 Golden Meadow Lane, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2741 sqft
Walk to Whole Foods, Starbucks and Cool Springs, Franklin Farmers Market. Hardwood, Granite, SS appliances, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, Bonus Room and 2 garage with fenced back yard.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
419 Henry Russell St
419 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**FULLY FURNISHED**Upscale condo living in quaint Berry Farms! Check out this beautiful 3 story, 2 bed, 3 baths, plus bonus space on the 1st floor offers an open floor plan with a 2 car attached garage.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
125 Generals Retreat Pl, #209
125 Generals Retreat, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1741 sqft
Great Location! End Unit, Nice Finishes! $50 app fee per tenant, NO PETS, One Year Lease Minimum.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
214 Pennystone Cir
214 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2473 sqft
Gated Community with POOL and trail to adjacent Smith Park & connected to biking/walking paths all the way to Crocket Park & Concord Road! Townhome w/ 4 bdrms & 3.5 baths.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
108 Generals Retreat Pl, #204
108 Generals Retreat, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1475 sqft
Great Location near downtown Franklin! Open Kitchen, Dining, Living Area. Master suite with large walk-in closet and bath. $50 application fee per tenant, NO PETS, One Year Lease Minimum.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1013 Oleander Street, Lot #1442
1013 Oleander Street, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1932 sqft
Nice 3/3.5/1 Townhome in Westhaven*Great location with wonderful amenities*walk to restaurants, shops & grocery store*Nice Finishes*Covered front porch*NO PETS*F/L/S for move-in.
