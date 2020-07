Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven smoke-free units Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill media room package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe smoke-free community

Apartments in Franklin, TN featuring one-, one-bedroom + den, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Located across from Nissan HQ and less than 10 minutes from Cool Springs Galleria and Downtown Franklin. Cadence Cool Springs features an urban-industrial style clubhouse, year-round saltwater swimming pool, walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Less than five miles from historic Franklin and easy access to I-65, connecting you to Brentwood, Berry Hill and Nashville. Walking distance to Nissan HQ, Medical Center and Liberty Park.We currently offer virtual, self-guided and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.