Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

76 Apartments for rent in Columbia, TN

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
3 Units Available
The Kensington
1112 Nashville Hwy, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
The Ashley Columbia
2516 Pitts Ct, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1052 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
46 Units Available
The Farm at Golston Hill
2550 Pillow Dr, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*******Move in by May 15, 2020 and receive $500 off June on the Hillside floorplan and $1200 off our James floor plan!**** We love to show off our beautiful community! Currently, we are not offering in person tours.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1127 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Ample storage space provided. The pet-friendly units allow cats and dogs. The nearby Nashville Highway makes commuting easy.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
19 Units Available
Graymere Apartments
1955 Union Pl, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1199 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, fireplaces, central heating and private patios. Close to Columbia Mall and other shopping centers in the area. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a clubhouse and a tennis court.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 6th Ave # 4
108 6th Ave, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$600
519 sqft
Basement apt in north Columbia (Riverside) - 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement apartment in north Columbia (Riverside) approx 600 sq ft in size. Owners pays for water and gas for hot water heater. Stove and Refrig included. Deposit is $600.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
401 W. 15th Street
401 W 15th St, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bdr 1 Bath in the Heart of Columbia, TN! - This 3 Bdr, 1 Bath, 1 Story house is situated on a nice lot, mature area and cottage charm. Section 8 is welcome with a reduced deposit, please ask through our Contact Us link for more information.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2200 Drone
2200 Drone Way, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
450 sqft
Seeking a Roommate! - The home is fully furnished (everything is barely used), even Your room includes a new queen bed if desired. Huge walk-in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2906 Cherry Point Lane
2906 Cherry Point Ln, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1680 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,680 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
410 Watts Dr
410 Watts Dr, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Renovated home in west Columbia. This one level ranch style home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath room with a large fenced in yard. Washer and dryer connections. Two outdoor storage sheds. Located off Williamsport Pk.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
217 Avra Ct
217 Avra Ct, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1237 sqft
Remodeled 3 BR/2 BA home in central Columbia with Central gas heat, central elec air, electric water heater and deck. The kitchen stove is gas. House has a dishwasher, refrigerator and washer/dryer hookups. No smoking, no pets. Deposit is $1400.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Auburn Ln
1712 Auburn Ln, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Wonderful one level home with no steps! All brick, privacy fenced back yard with patio bar, large open layout, tile floors, split bedroom plan, sidewalks, sodded yard, great location! HOA maintains the grass! ***THIS HOUSE WILL BE AVAILABLE ON

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
404 Experiment Ln
404 Experiment Ln, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2032 sqft
This one is a beauty. Newly renovated, one level, all brick home. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Confederate Dr
1200 Confederate Dr, Columbia, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3435 sqft
Beautifully maintained brick ranch on a large corner lot! This home has plenty of space inside and out. Updated kitchen with ss appliances, large pantry and induction cooktop.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
804 Walker St APT 2
804 Walker St, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Columbia. Spacious living room with lots of windows. Large bedroom, high ceilings with nice closet space. Good sized bathroom with tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout with ceramic tile in kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
305 4th Ave
305 4th Ave, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming one Bedroom one Bath apartment on ground floor of a house converted into units. SS Appliances. New windows and new central HVAC unit. Wood floors and lots of natural light. Home is located in Riverside. Owner pays for water and gas.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
312 Shawnee Dr
312 Shawnee Dr, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1025 sqft
Beautiful area. This side of Duplex has private feel and is totally renovated with laminate flooring thru-out except new carpet in bedrooms. xtra closets, washer dryer hookups

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
210 Cross Valley Dr
210 Cross Valley Dr, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1378 sqft
Cute one level home on a nice tree lined lot. Open layout and split bedroom plan. Beautiful bamboo floors. 2 car garage

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
508 W. 12th St
508 W 12th St, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1602 sqft
Beautifully renovated house close to the square and shopping. $1300 per month same as deposit. Owner processing all applications, $40 application fee per adult. Pets are at the owners discretion with a $500 pet deposit. Move in Ready on 6/10.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
2803 Denham Avenue
2803 Denham Ave, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$895
1028 sqft
Enjoy Columbia in this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom 2 story duplex. It has a great back deck overlooking a nice backyard. The interior was all recently remodeled and is in great shape! Rent is $895/month with a $895 security deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
2322 Bee Hive Drive
2322 Bee Hive Dr, Columbia, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1876 sqft
This warm and inviting home in Honey Farms has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
2109 Denham Avenue
2109 Denham Ave, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1493 sqft
Welcome Home! This is a cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Large living room area. Nice size kitchen with dining room attached. Nice large bonus space area up stairs. Could be used for a bedroom as well. Large fenced in back yard. Pets are welcomed.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
409 Shawnee Dr.
409 Shawnee Dr, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
940 sqft
For more information, contact Phyllis Liggett at (931) 698-1368. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2142317 to view more pictures of this property. Fantastic location, all brick duplex.

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
101 Bullock St.
101 Bullock St, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1175 sqft
One level home on Bullock St in Columbia - Located off James Campbell Blvd, this 3 BD/2 bath home is one story and on a cul-de-dac. New carpet. Great location. Home has a dishwasher, refrigerator and new gas range.

Median Rent in Columbia

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Columbia is $583, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $716.
Studio
$523
1 Bed
$583
2 Beds
$716
City GuideColumbia
Many cities have a claim to fame and Columbia is no different. In fact, this central Tennessee town will tell you that it’s the “mule capital of the world,” whatever that means. Whether that sways your decision to move here or not, there are a few other things that make Columbia a must-move-to city.
Life in Columbia

Situated on the banks of Tennessee’s Duck River, Columbia has played home to a president (James K. Polk), a college (Columbia State) and a Hannah Montana movie (no words). With prices so low they scream southern charm, you’ll find an apartment rental in our listings in a lickety-split. But first, here’s some information to get the ball rolling.

If inexpensive apartments are your thing, Columbia is your place. Affordable apartments of all shapes and sizes abound from one end of town to the other. The average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Columbia ranges from $435 to $740. Two-bedrooms are slightly more expensive, ranging from $545 to $825 while three-bedroom prices hover between $650 and $800. The low end of apartment rentals in Columbia is your typical, established/basic apartment. These older apartments with fewer upgrades are going to be extremely inexpensive, but still tend to offer nice views, high-speed Internet, a swimming pool, and some paid utilities. If this sounds appealing, a community like Columbia Gardens—a 15-acre property with different apartment rentals, including furnished apartments, scattered throughout—is calling your name.

Furnished apartments are also available at luxury apartments in Columbia. Communities such as The Lakes at Columbia offer furnished apartments for a bit extra a month ($50-$100 more), making short-term leasing or quick moves easy for new renters.

Luxury apartments in Columbia will cost you a bit more—about $740 for a one-bedroom and $825 for two-bedrooms. With this loftier price come some pretty stellar amenities such as a fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, French doors, a swimming pool, tennis court, fitness center, energy efficient appliances and some paid utilities.

Your new Columbia apartment rental is going to cost a few bucks up front. How much you’ll end up paying differs from place to place. While move-in fees for a luxury apartment could be $150-$200, fees for established apartments may be as much as $500. Additionally, pet-friendly apartments in Columbia are readily available but also require a deposit of about $300. Moreover, some breed and weight restrictions usually apply; make sure to check in with your landlord before committing to a lease. Apartment communities in Columbia do run move-in specials, so keep an eye out for those.

Getting settled into the Columbian way of life will happen in no time. Friendly neighbors, southern appeal and a small town feel are just as appealing as the low cost apartments, and we’ve got plenty for you to choose from. We think you’ll be quite happy with what you find. Good luck finding your new apartment in Columbia, Tennessee!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Columbia?
In Columbia, the median rent is $523 for a studio, $583 for a 1-bedroom, $716 for a 2-bedroom, and $954 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Columbia, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Columbia?
Some of the colleges located in the Columbia area include University of Alabama in Huntsville, Oakwood University, Nashville State Community College, Belmont University, and Cumberland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Columbia?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Columbia from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Huntsville, Franklin, and Hendersonville.

