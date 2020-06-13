76 Apartments for rent in Columbia, TN

Life in Columbia

Situated on the banks of Tennessee’s Duck River, Columbia has played home to a president (James K. Polk), a college (Columbia State) and a Hannah Montana movie (no words). With prices so low they scream southern charm, you’ll find an apartment rental in our listings in a lickety-split. But first, here’s some information to get the ball rolling.

If inexpensive apartments are your thing, Columbia is your place. Affordable apartments of all shapes and sizes abound from one end of town to the other. The average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Columbia ranges from $435 to $740. Two-bedrooms are slightly more expensive, ranging from $545 to $825 while three-bedroom prices hover between $650 and $800. The low end of apartment rentals in Columbia is your typical, established/basic apartment. These older apartments with fewer upgrades are going to be extremely inexpensive, but still tend to offer nice views, high-speed Internet, a swimming pool, and some paid utilities. If this sounds appealing, a community like Columbia Gardens—a 15-acre property with different apartment rentals, including furnished apartments, scattered throughout—is calling your name.

Furnished apartments are also available at luxury apartments in Columbia. Communities such as The Lakes at Columbia offer furnished apartments for a bit extra a month ($50-$100 more), making short-term leasing or quick moves easy for new renters.

Luxury apartments in Columbia will cost you a bit more—about $740 for a one-bedroom and $825 for two-bedrooms. With this loftier price come some pretty stellar amenities such as a fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, French doors, a swimming pool, tennis court, fitness center, energy efficient appliances and some paid utilities.

Your new Columbia apartment rental is going to cost a few bucks up front. How much you’ll end up paying differs from place to place. While move-in fees for a luxury apartment could be $150-$200, fees for established apartments may be as much as $500. Additionally, pet-friendly apartments in Columbia are readily available but also require a deposit of about $300. Moreover, some breed and weight restrictions usually apply; make sure to check in with your landlord before committing to a lease. Apartment communities in Columbia do run move-in specials, so keep an eye out for those.

Getting settled into the Columbian way of life will happen in no time. Friendly neighbors, southern appeal and a small town feel are just as appealing as the low cost apartments, and we’ve got plenty for you to choose from. We think you’ll be quite happy with what you find. Good luck finding your new apartment in Columbia, Tennessee!