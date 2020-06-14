110 Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Franklin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
66 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,144
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,106
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1353 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
5 Units Available
Sussex Downs
1125 Magnolia Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1089 sqft
Good location near shops and entertainment. On-site laundry facilities, a playground, a pool, and grilling area. Spacious apartments featuring full kitchens, larger closets, and beautiful cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
35 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1109 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
17 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Retreat at Iron Horse
145 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,455
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1314 sqft
Just fifteen minutes south of Nashville is the charming city of Franklin, where you'll find the incomparable Retreat at Iron Horse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Place
700 Westminster Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
921 sqft
Recently renovated homes with granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. Swimming pool, playground and package receiving services. Just off Tennessee State Route 397; close to downtown Franklin.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
45 Units Available
Viera Cool Springs
300 Royal Oaks Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,064
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
894 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with fireplace, granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Grounds offer business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and more. Near downtown Franklin amenities, parks, Hwy 65, and Fort Granger.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
196 Clarendon Circle
196 Clarendon Circle, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2003 sqft
Clarendon - Property Id: 292255 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292255 Property Id 292255 (RLNE5826819)

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
163 Velena St.
163 Velena St, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1516 sqft
Franklin TN - New Construction 3 bed 2 1/2 bath - Franklin, TN at its' best - New Construction - Beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths home, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, all new Stainless appliances also includes new

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
201 Pearl St
201 Pearl Street, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,751
4195 sqft
Executive Lease Purchase Opportunity! This beautiful custom built 5 bedroom home is located in the sought after community of Westhaven.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
328 Pennystone Circle
328 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
328 Pennystone Circle Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Avalon Subdivision, Gated Community w Pool and Playground - Well maintained home in Avalon Subdivision which is a Gated Community in Franklin.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
509 Justin Drive
509 Justin Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2500 sqft
509 Justin Drive Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Family Home Near Outstanding Williamson Cty Schools! - (RLNE3186057)

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2000 Upland Drive
2000 Upland Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1741 sqft
2000 Upland Drive Available 07/01/20 3 or 4 bed/ 2.5 Bath Home in Falcon Creek Subdivision, Master on Main Floor, Hardwood Floors Down, SS Appliances, Pet Friendly - Spacious 3 or 4 bedroom home in Falcon Creek Subdivision in Franklin. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
205 Lighthouse Terrace
205 Lighthouse Terrace, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2678 sqft
Great cul-de-sac home in Sullivan Farms available for rent. Hardwood floors downstairs, 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, bonus room and main level office, covered deck and fenced back yard.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
125 Golden Meadow Ln
125 Golden Meadow Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2400 sqft
This house will check off all the boxes on your Wish List! GREAT LOCATION!! Close to shopping, restaurants, Mack Hatcher Thorofare and I-65.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
400 Orchid Trail
400 Orchid Trl, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2215 sqft
Beautiful Sullivan Farms neighborhood. Playground, Pool, Park, Walking Trails. 3 or 4 bedrooms. Nice size closets in bedrooms. Hardwood floors, fenced back yard. Please check school zoning if important.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Downs Blvd
1101 Downs Boulevard, Franklin, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the Hardison Hills. Sought after location near Downtown Franklin. Rent includes access to pool and lawn/landscaping service.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
620 Cobert Ln
620 Cobert Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
Beautiful town home with Hard wood Floors with an Open Floor Plan, Stainless Appliances, Granite counters, Formal Dining room, Custom Shelves throughout, Spacious Master Bedroom with Large Closet, Double Sinks in the Bathroom, Cozy Front Porch, plus

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2425 Kennedy Ct
2425 Kennedy Court, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
Condo close to everything! Three large bedrooms. New hardwood flooring throughout and real fireplace. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Gated patio - great for BBQs.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
75 Molly Bright Lane
75 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2670 sqft
SHOWINGS BEGIN JUNE 15, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
614 Cobert Ln.
614 Cobert Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2145 sqft
Lockwood Glen! The Most Popular Unit-Monterey Townhome -3 Bedrooms with 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Franklin, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Franklin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

