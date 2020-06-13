/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM
25 Accessible Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$912
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
67 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,144
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,106
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1353 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
29 Units Available
Madison Franklin
801 Del Rio Pike, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1114 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
36 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1109 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1827 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center, a pool and outdoor grilling stations. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center
400 Centerview Drive, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,140
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1319 sqft
MODERN FLARE INTERWOVEN WITH CLASSIC DESIGN Tapestry is a distinct new experience in the art of living well. It's where style, street presence and convenience create a remarkable place to start and finish your day.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cedar Pointe
19 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$946
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Raintrec
15 Units Available
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
856 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brentwood Downs
25 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,071
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
47 Units Available
The Lakes Bellevue
200 Erin Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1312 sqft
Units feature built-in bookshelves, vaulted ceilings, and spacious walk-in closets. Luxurious community amenities include parking, pool, and trash valet. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Nashville and abundant dining options.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
8 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$981
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1289 sqft
Luxury resort-style living with three pools, a cyber cafe, tennis courts, and fitness facility. Apartment amenities include spacious closets, fitted kitchens, private balconies and patios. Close to Radnor Lake State Park and I-65.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Meade
51 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,234
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,134
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,166
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Wyndchase Bellevue
7221 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
868 sqft
Wyndchase Bellevue Apartments in Nashville, Tennessee, feature gourmet kitchens, 9- foot ceilings, updated flooring and a beautiful courtyard and landscape. Resort-style pool for those sunny Southern days.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
30 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brittany Park
110 Units Available
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,298
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1362 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
77 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Bellevue
2828 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,078
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1316 sqft
Secure gated complex with beautiful views. Located south of Nashville, home of country music. Luxury apartments with bay windows and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include two swimming pools, laundry service and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Green Hills
60 Units Available
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,704
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1812 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Knolls
10 Units Available
Knolls
220 Knolls Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
755 sqft
Convenient and centrally-located, these one- and two-bedroom units offer air conditioning, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and large closets. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to public transit.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
Green Hills
7 Units Available
Village Green Hills
2215 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1049 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Nashville, TN has never been easier! Village Green Hills is in walking distance to The Mall at Green Hills, Whole Foods, Hill Center, and Regal Green Hills 16 Theater.
Similar Pages
Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranklin 3 BedroomsFranklin Accessible ApartmentsFranklin Apartments with Balcony
Franklin Apartments with GarageFranklin Apartments with GymFranklin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFranklin Apartments with ParkingFranklin Apartments with Pool