apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
170 Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN with pool
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
419 Henry Russell St
419 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**FULLY FURNISHED**Upscale condo living in quaint Berry Farms! Check out this beautiful 3 story, 2 bed, 3 baths, plus bonus space on the 1st floor offers an open floor plan with a 2 car attached garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1013 Oleander Street, Lot #1442
1013 Oleander Street, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1932 sqft
Nice 3/3.5/1 Townhome in Westhaven*Great location with wonderful amenities*walk to restaurants, shops & grocery store*Nice Finishes*Covered front porch*NO PETS*F/L/S for move-in.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
214 Pennystone Cir
214 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2473 sqft
Gated Community with POOL and trail to adjacent Smith Park & connected to biking/walking paths all the way to Crocket Park & Concord Road! Townhome w/ 4 bdrms & 3.5 baths.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
955 Ryecroft Ln
955 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3261 sqft
Immaculate home- Designer features & upgrades galore. Granite countertops Hardwood in all living areas*stunning kitchen with gas range*large walk in shower in master bath covered back porch over looking common area.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2212 Wolford Cir
2212 Wolford Cir, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,025
3400 sqft
Huge living area with fabulous kitchen and new S/S Appliances. Dual Central Heat and Air units. New laminate flooring. Wired for surround sound in family room. Master bedroom upstairs with sitting area. Got a big family.....this house rocks!
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2097 McAvoy Dr
2097 Mcavoy Drive, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,827
3032 sqft
Lease/Purchase only - see agent for details.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
100 McCallister
100 Mccalister Ct, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3345 sqft
Enjoy single level living, hdwd floors, gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room w/trey ceiling & wainscot, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, screened porch, fenced backyard & huge bonus room w/walk up
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1313 Summer Haven Circle
1313 Summer Haven Circle, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1964 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,964 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
107 Swain Circle
107 Swain Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2000 sqft
Awesome Townhome in Berry Farms Town Center! - This is a great town home built in 2015. Beautiful with custom finishes throughout! Great open kitchen, extensive hardwoods. Gorgeous living areas, porches, patio. A must see! 4BR/2.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1402 Flemings Ct
1402 Flemings Ct, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3150 sqft
Beautifully updated home on a cut-de-sac in the Broadgate section of McKays Mill. 5 bedrooms, with a huge bonus room upstairs perfect for entertainment, crafts, homework area and more.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1502 Granville Rd
1502 Granville Road, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,048
784 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3201 Aspen Grove
3201 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1264 sqft
IMMACULATE 2BR WITH GARAGE AND 2 STORAGE ROOM BACKING UP TO THE PARK/TRAIL. SIX MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL!!
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6151 Rural Plains Circle 201
6151 Rural Plains Cir 201, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1049 sqft
Franklin Vacation Vibe in Small Town Setting - Property Id: 306071 Location, Location, Location!! This place is ALL about the amenities!! Want to be in Berry Farms? Amazing corner condo with the best views of Berry Farms town center.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
205 Lancelot Lane
205 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,549
2353 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,353 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2000 Upland Drive
2000 Upland Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1741 sqft
3 or 4 bed/ 2.5 Bath Home in Falcon Creek Subdivision, Master on Main Floor, Hardwood Floors Down, SS Appliances, Pet Friendly - Spacious 3 or 4 bedroom home in Falcon Creek Subdivision in Franklin. 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
6051 Rural Plains Cir
6051 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1063 sqft
Rare chance to live in Berry Farms! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom corner unit features a great layout, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, secured entry, pool access, and lots of light! You will be walking distance from a open park,
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2005 Emery Lane - 1
2005 Emery Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1520 sqft
Fantastic location with recent renovations! Open living concept with new flooring. Large kitchen open to living area that features a cozy fireplace. 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Private balcony with beautiful view and storage.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
75 Molly Bright Lane
75 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2670 sqft
SHOWINGS BEGIN AUGUST 3RD, 2020.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2725 Kennedy Court
2725 Kennedy Court, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1476 sqft
Available 8/8/20. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has everything you need.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
100 Pebble Creek Road
100 Pebble Creek Road, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1399 sqft
Available 8/8/20. Please do not disturb the tenants. This budget friendly 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has partial hardwood flooring, a fireplace, and plenty of space in the backyard to relax.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
411 Compton Ln
411 Compton Lane, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1193 sqft
Newer laminate down PLUS in bedrooms, new tile in baths. Many new fixtures. Kitchen has granite counters along with stainless steel appliances and opens to living area w/fireplace. Each bedroom with private bath. Water included in rent.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
306 Gainsway Ct
306 Gainsway Court, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2326 sqft
Partially furnished home available for long or short term rental with in beautiful Fieldstone Farms. One of the most private backyards in the community, fully fenced. Beautiful sunset view from the front porch. Quiet cul-da-sac.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1849 Brentwood Pointe
1849 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1584 sqft
Available for rent June 8. 2020. 1849 Brentwood Point, Franklin TN 37067. Large 2 br/ 2.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
306 James Avenue
306 James Avenue, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1283 sqft
This updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom is nestled in Franklin, TN which falls in Williamson County, one of America's most prestigious places to live. 1 mile walk to downtown shops and restaurants.
