Apartment List
/
TN
/
franklin
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 PM

205 Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
212 Dandridge Dr
212 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2240 sqft
Fantastic rental in desirable Cannonwood neighborhood. Close to I-65.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
205 Lighthouse Terrace
205 Lighthouse Terrace, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2678 sqft
Great cul-de-sac home in Sullivan Farms available for rent. Hardwood floors downstairs, 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, bonus room and main level office, covered deck and fenced back yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
306 Gainsway Ct
306 Gainsway Court, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2326 sqft
Partially furnished home available for long or short term rental with in beautiful Fieldstone Farms. One of the most private backyards in the community, fully fenced. Beautiful sunset view from the front porch. Quiet cul-da-sac.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
125 Golden Meadow Ln
125 Golden Meadow Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2400 sqft
This house will check off all the boxes on your Wish List! GREAT LOCATION!! Close to shopping, restaurants, Mack Hatcher Thorofare and I-65.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1268 Carriage Park Dr
1268 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1224 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (even internet cable included as well as all other utilities). Fully furnished 2 story condo. TV/DVD, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, DW, Microwave, Coffee Maker, King Bed, Full Bed, Patio and Storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1823 Brentwood Pointe
1823 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1682 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, conveniently located in the Cool Springs area. Deck, fireplace, stainless appliances, one car garage. One year lease and no pets. If important, please verify school system.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
400 Orchid Trail
400 Orchid Trl, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2215 sqft
Beautiful Sullivan Farms neighborhood. Playground, Pool, Park, Walking Trails. 3 or 4 bedrooms. Nice size closets in bedrooms. Hardwood floors, fenced back yard. Please check school zoning if important.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1101 Downs Blvd
1101 Downs Boulevard, Franklin, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the Hardison Hills. Sought after location near Downtown Franklin. Rent includes access to pool and lawn/landscaping service.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
412 Meadowcrest Cir
412 Meadowcrest Cir, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3011 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home close to downtown Franklin w/ easy access to I-65.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1011 Market St
1011 Market Street, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2994 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath located in McKays Mill. Lots of space to spread out for even a large family. Large master bath with Jacuzzi Tub.The living space features a cozy fireplace and open floor plan into the kitchen. Granite counter tops.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2058 Belmont Cir
2058 Belmont Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2198 sqft
Super clean, all new paint and carpet in this 4 bedroom house in desirable Fieldstone Farms. Great schools, walking trails, neighborhood pools and tennis courts.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
269 King Arthur Cir
269 King Arthur Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4695 sqft
Minutes to I-65* Cool-springs Galleria Mall* Avalon gated community. Spacious Home* Large walkout basement for storage space* Small pet Negotiable with non-refundable pet fee $700.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1128 Olde Cameron Lane
1128 Olde Cameron Lane, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2611 sqft
very nice home, hardwood, fenced yard, community pool, tennis courts, playground, go to sellingmurfreesboro.com for apps, three times the rent income, 600 or better credit score, no smokers, will discuss pets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6051 Rural Plains Cir
6051 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1143 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath condo with balcony featuring the best views of Berry Farms town center. Self contained community offering all you need for every day life! You are steps away from shops and restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3006 Hathaway St
3006 Hathaway St, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2836 sqft
BRAND NEW gorgeous Brownstone in popular Westhaven, minutes from downtown Franklin.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2425 Kennedy Ct
2425 Kennedy Court, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
Condo close to everything! Three large bedrooms. New hardwood flooring throughout and real fireplace. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Gated patio - great for BBQs.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
620 Cobert Ln
620 Cobert Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
Beautiful town home with Hard wood Floors with an Open Floor Plan, Stainless Appliances, Granite counters, Formal Dining room, Custom Shelves throughout, Spacious Master Bedroom with Large Closet, Double Sinks in the Bathroom, Cozy Front Porch, plus

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1047 HONEY BUSH CIRCLE
1047 Honey Bush Circle, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1632 sqft
3 year luxury townhome conveniently located minutes to I-65 & Cool Springs! Sought-after top Williamson County schools. Huge granite island in modern kitchen open to Great Room & dining area.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
618 Springlake Dr
618 Springlake Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2576 sqft
1st time on rental market! All new:HVAC,water heater,granite countertops,sinks&faucets,new stnls appl,garbage disposal,new tile bksplash in kitchen,new powder rm vanity,new light fixtures/ceiling fans,new dr hdware(int&ext),new luxury vinyl tile

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Lancelot Lane
205 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2353 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,353 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Pearl St
201 Pearl Street, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,751
4195 sqft
Executive Lease Purchase Opportunity! This beautiful custom built 5 bedroom home is located in the sought after community of Westhaven.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1426 Clairmonte Cir
1426 Clairmonte Circle, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2221 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in West Harpeth. The main living area and bedrooms have carpet flooring throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
236 Dandridge Drive
236 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,499
2852 sqft
Large Franklin Home - Beautiful Franklin home with 5BR plus bonus/office, two story foyer, fireplace in living room, rear deck great for entertaining, Large yard. 2 car side load garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Swain Circle
107 Swain Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2000 sqft
107 Swain Circle Available 07/06/20 Awesome Townhome in Berry Farms Town Center! - This is a great town home built in 2015. Beautiful with custom finishes throughout! Great open kitchen, extensive hardwoods. Gorgeous living areas, porches, patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Franklin, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Franklin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranklin 3 BedroomsFranklin Accessible ApartmentsFranklin Apartments with Balcony
Franklin Apartments with GarageFranklin Apartments with GymFranklin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFranklin Apartments with ParkingFranklin Apartments with Pool
Franklin Apartments with Washer-DryerFranklin Cheap PlacesFranklin Dog Friendly ApartmentsFranklin Furnished ApartmentsFranklin Luxury PlacesFranklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University